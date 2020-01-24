Nick Kyrgios Gets BIZARRE Shoutout From Warriors Star D'Angelo Russell

Nick Kyrgios has been in the headlines for his feud with Rafael Nadal in the ongoing Australian Open. This week, D'Angelo Russell joined the 'Nick Kyrgios news section' after a turn of events that was unusual, to say the least. The Warriors shooting guard took to Twitter to voice his support for Nick Kyrgios. "Tuned in," read D'Angelo Russell's caption. The game in question, however, remains debatable.

Nick Kyrgios gets bizarre shoutout from Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell

The picture of the match D'Angelo Russell posted on Twitter was not from the Australian Open. The Warriors star was watching a replay of Nick Kyrgios' match-up with Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco Open back in February 2019. Fans of D'Angelo Russell were quick to point out his faux pas, but Nick Kyrgios didn't seem to mind.

Nick Kyrgios replied to D'Angelo Russell's tweet with the words, "I’m watching and supporting you 2 my brother." Interestingly, this wasn't the first time D'Angelo Russell's camaraderie with Nick Kyrgios was on show. D'Angelo Russell also voiced his support to the Australian 23rd seed back when Nick Kyrgios clinched the Acapulco Open.

You know it bro 🙏🏽 https://t.co/t5mS3jTmAk — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 2, 2019

In other news, Nick Kyrgios came out on top in his Australian Open match-up with Gilles Simon. It was a display of two halves from the Australian. For the first two sets, Kyrgios was his usual dominating self with Gilles Simon struggling to keep pace. The final two sets, however, witnessed Kyrgios slipping up. He did have a hairy moment during the game. Nick Kyrgios went on a rant about some advice that he deemed to be unhelpful at the Melbourne Arena. He did, however, issue an apology to his team later. “I was being a bit of a di*****d to them,” Kyrgios said. “I apologised as soon as I went back into the locker room. They don’t deserve that. They do a lot of things for me on and off the court. My behaviour towards my box tonight was not acceptable. In my next match, I don’t want to do that,” he added.

