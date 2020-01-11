NBA Trade Rumours: Ben Simmons Is Warriors' Best Option After Trading D'Angelo Russell

According to NBA reports, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is reportedly the best NBA player the Golden State Warriors could acquire after trading D'Angelo Russell. Both D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons are eligible for trade. Some NBA reports say that the 76ers could use a point guard who can shoot and score, which could be Russell. Some also hint that pairing Joel Embiid with Ben Simmons has not worked out for the 76ers this NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumours: Philadelphia 76ers could be the best option for Golden State Warriors after trading D'Angelo Russell

NBA reports state that Ben Simmons is the best option for the Warriors, keeping in mind their requirements and potential trade partners. However, there are reports that disagree with this. Apparently, people with the Warriors believe that Ben Simmons and Draymond Green playing alongside would not benefit the team as both lack 'shooting prowess'. For 76ers, however, Russell would be the perfect option as they need someone who can run and score like him and blend well with Embiid and Tobias Harris. Ben Simmons signed a five-year $170 million contract extension with the Sixers. Russell also has a four-year $117 million contract with the Warriors. It was a part of the deal that departed Kevin Durant to Brooklyn Nets. The 2020 NBA Trade deadline is on February 6.

Other NBA trade rumours surrounding Ben Simmons hint at a Simmons-Kuzma trade with the LA Lakers. Rumours about the Warriors trading Russell have also been around for some time. However, the NBA player has stated that he would love to continue with the Warriors. Currently, Simmons is averaging at 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the 76ers, while Russell is averaging at 23.2 points and 6 assists for the Warriors.

(Image Courtesy: Ben Simmons Instagram, Warriors Instagram)