Kemba Walker Breaks Dubious LeBron James Curse As Celtics Destroy Lakers

Heading into the Lakers vs Celtics NBA game at TD Garden on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), Kemba Walker held a dubious personal record against LeBron James. In his 28 previous meetings against a team featuring LeBron James, Kemba Walker had failed to end up on the winning side even once. That curse was broken at TD Garden on Monday night.

Kemba Walker breaks LeBron James curse as Celtics come up trumps in Lakers vs Celtics game

The scoreline would have read 28-0 in Kemba Walker's mind as he took to the court against the Los Angeles Lakers. His drought against a LeBron James-led side stretched back to, what could be labelled as a "career-long" drought. At TD Garden, however, Kemba Walker showed no signs of being affected by that curse.

The Lakers headed into the game with Anthony Davis returning from injury. LeBron James showed no signs of slowing down with age this season as he led the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite the return of Anthony Davis, the Lakers vs Celtics match-up ended in Kemba Walker's favour. In his 29th meeting against LeBron James, Kemba Walker, helped by Jayson Tatum's game-high 27-point display registered his first win against LeBron James as the Boston Celtics romped to a 139-107 win at TD Garden.

Lakers vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown power Celtics to victory at TD Garden

A span of 28 matches without a win may seem long, but Kemba Walker would not have been helped by his time with the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James, on the other hand, was a part of some impressive rosters during his time with Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Los Angeles Lakers. However, an inspired display from Jaylen Brown, an authoritative showing from Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker's own performance powered the Celtics to victory on the night. With a win in the Lakers vs Celtics game, the Celtics are now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, just behind reigning NBA champions Toronto Raptors. The Lakers, meanwhile, will hold on to their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

