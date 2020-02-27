Nick Kyrgios Gets Booed By Crowd After Retiring Midway From 1st Round Acapulco Open Match

Mexico Open 2020 defending champion Nick Kyrgios made an early exit from the tournament following a wrist injury he suffered in the first round. Apart from the injury, Nick Kyrgios also received boos from the crowd as he left the stadium following a medical time out.

Mexican Open: Why did Nick Kyrgios retire?

“Hice todo lo posible por recuperarme de la lesión en la muñeca, pero hoy no he podido jugar”.- @NickKyrgios 🇦🇺#AMT2020 #CelebratingTennis pic.twitter.com/VgM2zgsjyI — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 26, 2020

The Aussie had come into the tournament following his fourth-round loss at the Australian Open in four tight sets to World No.2 Rafael Nadal. He skipped the tournaments in New York and Delray Beach before looking to defend the crown he had won 12 months ago by beating Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios was 4-1 down when he called a medical timeout so he could receive treatment on his wrist. He managed to continue and twice hold his serve, but after Frenchman Humbert saw out the set Kyrgios signalled that he was unable to continue.

Unfortunately, Nick Kyrgios has retired from his first round match with a wrist injury.



Ugo Humbert advances by retirement.#AMT2020 — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 26, 2020

Mexico Open: Ranking scenario for Nick Kyrgios

Following his withdrawal from the Mexico Open, Nick Kyrgios is set to lose 500 points and will drop to No.38 from 23 in the ATP rankings next week. On the other hand, Ugo Humbert will face Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Mexican Open 2020.

Nick Kyrgios retires: Australian outburst at Mexican Open crowd

The 24-year-old Nick Kyrgios was jeered by fans as he made his way off the court but he felt the criticism was unwarranted. Speaking during the press conference, Nick Kyrgios said that despite not being healthy, he tried to come and play. He even swore during the conference on being asked about the crowd boos.