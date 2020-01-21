Nick Kyrgios Goes Nuts Before The Start Of Australian Open In Latest Video

Nick Kyrgios began his 2020 season by helping Australia reach the semifinal of ATP Cup 2020. He also opened his Australian Open campaign by defeating World No. 51 Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 in the opening round. The controversial star has always been in the news for his antics.

ATP Cup 2020: Nick Kyrgios' antics ahead of Australian Open

During ATP Cup 2020, Nick Kyrgios cheered for his teammates in his very own style. During Australia's match against Germany, Kyrgios was seen cheering teammate Alex De Minaur against German star Alexander Zverev in the second tie. Kyrgios visibly mocked Zverev by performing push-ups after every double fault.

ATP Cup 2020: Nick Kyrios announces contribution for Australia bushfires

As Australia battled through the raging bushfires, Nick Kyrgios pledged support for those affected by the fires. He wrote that he will be donating $200 per ace that he hits across all the events he plays this summer. He had sent out a tweet on New Year's Day to Tennis Australia asking them to organise an exhibition event in order to raise funds for the victims of the bushfires.

The event saw the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka amongst other big stars participate in it.

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios wins fans over by rejecting Rod Laver Arena

In a recent turn of events, Nick Kyrgios requested Australian Open officials to shift his matches from Rod Laver Arena to Melbourne Arena. This helped him win a lot of support and a lot of hearts. Nick Kyrgios has confessed that he often struggles for motivation on the ATP Tour but thrives on his home crowd's support.

