Novak Djokovic Takes A Dig At Nick Kyrgios After Pulling Off A Tweener

Defending champion Novak Djokovic began his 2020 Australian Open campaign on a winning note. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on January 20. The Serbian star have now advanced to the second round of Australian Open for the 14th consecutive year. He also brought up his 900th tour-level win with his latest victory.

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic takes a jibe at Nick Kyrgios

During the match, Novak Djokovic pulled off a striking tweener against his opponent. Apparently, his shot also impressed tennis player-turned-presenter John McEnroe. After the match, McEnroe asked Djokovic about his ‘between-the-legs’ shot and whether he had been hanging out with the ‘tweener-expert’ Nick Kyrgios. The 32-year old Serbian tennis sensation laughingly replied that Kyrgios plays that shot better than him. He probably will not be trying it again in the tournament.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios is also seeded among the 32 stars in men’s singles category. Notably, Kyrgios is well known for his ‘between-the-legs’ shots which prompted John McEnroe to ask such a question to Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic will now resume his Australian Open title defence in Round 2 of the ongoing tournament. Djokovic has been a recipient of seven Australian Open titles, winning the 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 editions. Former World No. 1 ranked star also has five Wimbledons, three US Opens and one French Open.

