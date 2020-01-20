The Debate
Novak Djokovic Takes A Dig At Nick Kyrgios After Pulling Off A Tweener

Tennis News

After the match, John McEnroe asked Novak Djokovic about his ‘between-the-legs’ shot and whether he had been hanging out with the ‘tweener-expert’ Nick Kyrgios.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic began his 2020 Australian Open campaign on a winning note. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on January 20. The Serbian star have now advanced to the second round of Australian Open for the 14th consecutive year. He also brought up his 900th tour-level win with his latest victory.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic: 'May Have To Delay Australian Open If Wildfire Smoke Haze Worsens'

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic takes a jibe at Nick Kyrgios

During the match, Novak Djokovic pulled off a striking tweener against his opponent. Apparently, his shot also impressed tennis player-turned-presenter John McEnroe. After the match, McEnroe asked Djokovic about his ‘between-the-legs’ shot and whether he had been hanging out with the ‘tweener-expert’ Nick Kyrgios. The 32-year old Serbian tennis sensation laughingly replied that Kyrgios plays that shot better than him. He probably will not be trying it again in the tournament.

Also Read | Australian Open 2020 Draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Likely To Clash In Round 3

Australian star Nick Kyrgios is also seeded among the 32 stars in men’s singles category. Notably, Kyrgios is well known for his ‘between-the-legs’ shots which prompted John McEnroe to ask such a question to Djokovic.

Also Read | Prajnesh Gunneswaran Qualifies For Australian Open Main Draw, Could Face Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will now resume his Australian Open title defence in Round 2 of the ongoing tournament. Djokovic has been a recipient of seven Australian Open titles, winning the 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 editions. Former World No. 1 ranked star also has five Wimbledons, three US Opens and one French Open.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020

