Rafael Nadal Picks Two Major Young Rivals Who Can Win A Grand Slam In 2020

Rafael Nadal recently stated that emerging talents like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas could go for Grand Slam glory in the coming year. Nadal will be facing the brutal reality of ending his career soon. Rafael Nadal admitted that his career is about to end. He added that the same goes for World No. 2 Novak Djokovic and World No. 3 Roger Federer.

2019 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award....



Rafael Nadal 👏#ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/ScvIBCDbwK — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 19, 2019

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won 55 Grand Slam titles together. All three of them have surpassed the old record of Pete Sampras (14 majors). These three players have dominated men’s tennis for over a decade. Federer is currently a 38-year-old, Nadal is a 33-year-old and Djokovic is a 32-year-old.

Rafael Nadal fights back from the brink to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 at the ATP Finals https://t.co/n5ULbcxBRf pic.twitter.com/SAmNn4nRdN — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) November 13, 2019

Nadal picks Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev

Talking to AS about next-generation tennis stars, Rafael Nadal stated that it is normal that there's a buzz around the emerging players. He said that it will get louder because the trio are getting older and the next-generation players are getting better. Rafael Nadal added that every year, the next-generation players are improving. He praised the efforts of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem as they won big tournaments this year.

Rafael Nadal ends 2019 as the top ranked player ahead of Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer, while Dominic Thiem & Daniil Medvedev round-up the top 5 #SSTennis — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) November 25, 2019

Also, Rafael Nadal suggested that he thinks Denis Shapovalov made a big step up this year and Jannik Sinner's trajectory was incredible this year.

