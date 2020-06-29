Nick Kyrgios Roasts 'selfish' Alexander Zverev For Partying In Serbia And Monte Carlo

Ever since the Djokovic coronavirus situation has come to light, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been speaking out his mind online. The player has repeatedly called out several tennis players for their decision to take part in the Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nick Kyrgios has again taken to social media to call out the German tennis player Alexander Zverev this time.

Alexander Zverev was pictured breaching social distancing guidelines and partying with hundreds of people in Monte Carlo. As soon as the videos of Alexander Zverev went viral, many internet users tagged Nick Kyrgios on the same.

“How selfish can you all get?”: Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios: "Sascha Zverev again man, again, again, how selfish can you be? How selfish can you be?



"at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days"



"pissing me off, this tennis world is pissing me off, seriously. How selfish can you all get?"



I see no lies tbh... pic.twitter.com/egcxH0HL2K — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 29, 2020

Nick Kyrgios has reacted to the news of Alexander Zverev not following guidelines and has taken to social media to express his displeasure. Referring to the incident, Nick Kyrgios questioned Alexander Zverev on how selfish can one get. In a harshly worded message directed towards Zverev, Nick Kyrgios said "If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management f***ing write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologising to the general public for putting their health at risk - at least have the f***ing audacity to stay inside for 14 days. My God." During the end of the video, Nick Kyrgios can be seen suggesting Alexander Zverev that he should isolate with his girlfriend for 14 days. Nick Kyrgios also said that the tennis world was 'pissing' him off.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Alexander Zverev had earlier promised to self-isolate

Over the past few days, several players that had played a part in the Adria Tour have tested positive for the coronavirus. The list includes Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicky amongst others. After the Djokovic coronavirus situation, Alexander Zverev had revealed that he and his team had tested negative for COVID-19, while also issuing an apology for being part of the tournament. The World No.7 had said in a statement that he deeply apologises to anyone he may have put at risk by being part of the Adria Tour. The player also went on to say that according to the guidelines prescribed by the doctors, the player will isolate and will continue with regular testing.

However, Zverev seems to have gone back on his word within a week of the Djokovic coronavirus situation coming to light. Several videos and images shared online revealed that Alexander Zverev was attending a party at the French Riviera. In the videos shared online, the player can be seen partying with his friends in a crowded bar in Monte Carlo.

