Nick Kyrgios Warned By Marat Safin To Stop 'joking Around In Court Like An 18-year-old'

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios' career so far has been nothing short of controversy. The World No.30 has constantly faced scrutiny for his inconsistent performances and on-court behaviour. Marat Safin, a former legend of the game, has recently warned Kyrgios that he could waste the “great potential” he has if he continues to behave like an entertainer.

Nick Kyrgios career so far

Nick Kyrgios has had a controversial 2019 after he was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and fined $25,000 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour for “aggravated behaviour” at the Cincinnati Masters. He sat out for most of the closing months of the ATP season due to injury. Kyrgios did play at the Davis Cup for Australia in November but was unable to compete in their quarter-final with Canada due to injury.

Marat Safin's message for Nick Kyrgios

Marat Safin is set to return to Australia for January’s ATP Cup as Team Russia's captain. He has urged the 24-year-old Kyrgios to find consistency or ‘face the tough moments’. According to The Guardian, Safin said that he is not judging Kyrgios and is aware of him being sensitive to criticism. Yet he added that it is time that the Australian grows up and faces his internal doubts or external pressure like 'a warrior and not an 18-year-old entertainer'. He feels that if Kyrgios gets serious with his game rather than fooling around, he could still have a great career ahead rather than bouncing around in the ATP rankings. Safin concluded that Kyrgios has six months at the most to reevaluate his overall game and attitude towards the sport to progress in it.

ATP Cup team schedule

Australia will face Greece, Canada and Germany in Brisbane from January 3, 2020 with Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas ensuring no easy passage to the finals in Sydney. Russia will play Italy, USA and Norway in Perth, with Sydney hosting the likes of Andy Murray’s Great Britain and Dominic Thiem’s Austria.

