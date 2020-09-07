Novak Djokovic Brutally Trolled On Twitter After Posting Comical Pre-warmup Dance Routine

Novak Djokovic made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was disqualified from US Open 2020 for hitting a line judge with the ball. The Serbian star was trolled online for the same, with many fans choosing to share Federer-Nadal memes to mock Djokovic. While the majority of the comments were directed at Novak Djokovic for hitting the line judge, some fans also trolled the tennis star for the pre-match routine he uploaded on social media.

Also Read: Pablo Carreno Busta Expresses His Shock At Novak Djokovic's US Open Exit

Why was Djokovic disqualified?

The sensational turn of events took place during Novak Djokovic's Round of 16 encounter with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. The World No.1 was disqualified from US Open 2020 after he hit a ball in the direction of a line judge, with the woman hit in her throat as she fell to the ground and was heard gasping after the contact. The incident occurred after Novak Djokovic grew frustrated with his inability to convert set points, as he had failed to convert the same thrice during the US Open 2020 encounter. After deliberation on the incident amongst US Open 2020 match officials and Novak Djokovic, it was ruled that Carreno Busta had won the match by default.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic 'sad & Empty' After Striking Line Judge In Rage; Getting US Open Boot

Djokovic hits lineswoman: Serbian trolled for dance routine

After the incident, Novak Djokovic was trolled heavily online for his actions, while many fans also debated whether the decision to disqualify the tennis star from US Open 2020 was too harsh. During the uproar, the Serbian also got trolled for a video he had uploaded with his coach Goran Ivanisevic. In the video, the duo is seen laughing and dancing together in the stadium. Posting the video, Novak Djokovic wrote that the video was a sneak peek of a pre-match dance warm-up he had indulged in with his coach ahead of his US Open 2020 encounter.

So disappointed. You were in line to hoist the trophy again. As a tennis coach, my kids watch matches and learn from players how they handle themselves on the court. Please remember young kids look up to you! — Nancy Powell (@ltctennispro) September 6, 2020

What a difference an hour makes!!😱 — Roderick McGeachy (@Roddy_McG) September 6, 2020

Might prepare a match like that....bit certainly will not be celebrating the finish off today’s match like that — Jiten Chandarana (@jitenchandarana) September 6, 2020

Also Read: US Open 2020: USTA Issues Statement On Default Of Novak Djokovic

However, Djokovic was brutally trolled for uploading the video. Fans asked Novak Djokovic to take the video down and apologise for hitting the lineswoman. A tennis coach also tweeted that she was disappointed with Novak Djokovic because young players watch his matches and look up to the star, as she called on the World No.1 to set a good example on the court. Several fans also trolled Novak Djokovic for his US Open 2020 disqualification. Fans commenting on Novak Djokovic’s warm-up video cheekily suggested that while the star was happily dancing before the clash, he wouldn’t be doing the same a few hours later.

Also Read: Williams Takes 10 Of Last 12 Games, Tops Stephens At US Open

Image Courtesy: Novak Djokovic Instagram