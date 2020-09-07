Novak Djokovic Subject To Comical Federer-Nadal Memes After US Open 2020 Disqualification

In a sensational turn of events at US Open 2020, World No.1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the Grand Slam after hitting an official with a ball. In addition to the disqualification, Novak Djokovic was fined $250,000 and was docked of all the ranking points earned from US Open 2020. After the disqualification, Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to apologise for the incident. However, fans on Twitter had a field day with Novak Djokovic’s disqualification as they shared hilarious memes featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal online.

Why was Djokovic disqualified?

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 for hitting a line judge with a ball during his match with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. During the first set of their encounter, Novak Djokovic seemed to have gotten frustrated with the multiple lost opportunities as he failed to convert as many as three set points. Later, as he dropped his serve to trail 5-6, Novak Djokovic smacked a ball unnecessarily hard towards the back of the court, which hit a line judge in her throat as she fell from the impact.

Nadal and Federer fan bois after realising that Djokovic won't be getting his no 18 as of nowpic.twitter.com/V5EOWg62Y5 — §udhansu #MBGA (@ICTbayern186) September 7, 2020

While Novak Djokovic was seen tending to the line guard, US Open 2020 referee Soeren Friemel was seen discussing the incident with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Grand Slam supervisor Andreas Egli. Later on, Novak Djokovic was also part of the discussion, with the Serbian making his case that the incident was unintentional. At one point, Novak Djokovic was also heard saying that she doesn’t have to go to a hospital for this, according to media reports. However, Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from US Open 2020 was confirmed minutes later as the tennis star later left the venue without attending a press conference.

Novak Djokovic trolled with Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal memes after disqualification

Federer & Nadal watching Djokovic been defaulted from the #USOpen like: pic.twitter.com/mnsA3QNicB — Gunther (@WhtsMyLastName) September 7, 2020

Clever of Federer and Nadal to strategically place linespeople where Djokovic hits the ball — Michael (@lobwinners) September 6, 2020

While Novak Djokovic expressed his regret online on his disqualification from US Open 2020, fans on Twitter were harsher on the Serbian star. Many shared hilarious memes which also featured Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who had earlier opted out of US Open 2020. Sports presenter Chris Chang shared a GIF of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer laughing, as he wrote that the duo must have had this reaction when they heard the news of Novak Djokovic’s disqualification. In another funny meme, a fan shared a clip from a video call between Federer and Nadal, where Nadal is heard saying that they are too old for these things. Many fans also pointed out how Novak Djokovic will now not be able to add to his tally of Grand Slams, which will mean that Federer and Nadal stay ahead of him.

