Novak Djokovic Confesses Severe 'hangover' In 2011 Davis Cup Made Him Struggle On Court

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is known for his discipline on the tennis court, having turned his career around after an injury and a slump of form in the 2016 season. During his recent Instagram Live chat with the Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, he revealed that discipline was not high on his agenda as he was once in a state of hangover while playing a Davis Cup match for Serbia in 2011. During the chat, Novak Djokovic revealed after winning the Wimbledon title that year, he had just one day of rest before joining the Serbian team for their Davis Cup quarter-final match against Sweden. He further said that having alcohol a night prior to that did not keep him in the best shape ahead of that match.

Coronavirus Spain: Novak Djokovic on having hangover during 2011 Davis Cup match

During the chat, Novak Djokovic revealed that he had a crazy night during the Davis Cup weekend. When he had won his first Wimbledon title and also became World No.1, it felt like all his dreams came true. He further said that the following day, he travelled from England to Sweden to take care part in the quarter-finals of Davis Cup and ended up playing the doubles match despite not wanting to be part of any official matches.

He also said that he wasn’t seeing the ball very clearly. Djokovic was partnering with Nenad Zemonjic. The pair ultimately lost the match to the inexperienced Swedish pair of Simon Aspelin and Robert Lindstedt. However, Serbia went on to win the contest despite that loss.

Coronavirus Spain: Novak Djokovic breaks lockdown rules

Recently, Novak Djokovic along with Rafael Nadal, reportedly broke Spanish lockdown rules recently by going out and playing tennis on court. Novak Djokovic also posted the video of the same on his social media handle. According to Daily Mail, the players appeared to have misinterpreted government advice about athletes being allowed to train and assumed that they were entitled to have a hit.

Besides breaking lockdown rules, Novak Djokovic along with his wife have been spending time making a donation in their fight against coronavirus as well as posting funny videos on Instagram. Recently, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena was seen performing yoga. In the video, Jelena can be seen performing a stunt in an ‘acro yoga position’ while staying indoors due to coronavirus. After doing the same, the couple also challenged volunteers and donors of the Novak Djokovic Foundation to do the same.

Coronavirus Spain: Novak Djokovic wife Jelena makes headlines over COVID-19 video

Apart from featuring in videos, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena made the headlines recently for allegedly sharing a conspiracy video about coronavirus being connected to the rise of the 5G network. According to a report, Novak Djokovic's wife shared a 10-minute video of American physician Dr.Thomas Cowan, which focused on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology has played a role in creating the current global health crisis.

