Novak Djokovic Discloses Reason Behind Dislike Towards Being Called 'vegan'

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is a recipient of 17 Grand Slam titles, which makes him the third most successful player among men behind the likes of Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19). Djokovic is widely considered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and currently constitutes a part of the ‘Big Three’ in professional tennis. Apart from collecting titles, the Serbian star is also known for maintaining his fitness levels by following a strict workout and dietary routine.

Novak Djokovic diet: Novak Djokovic dislikes 'vegan' label on him

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Novak Djokovic spoke about what prompted him to follow a strict plant-based diet. He also revealed why he does not like being called 'vegan' by others.

The Novak Djokovic vegan story is well-known now in the tennis world, but he stated that he is not someone who believes in such kind of 'labelling'. Djokovic explained his dislike by saying that labels can often be misinterpreted and misused. He added that he also does not like the word itself and prefers being called 'plant-based' instead. Djokovic had earlier co-produced a Netflix documentary called GameChangers, that spoke about his journey in this regard.

Novak Djokovic diet: Novak Djokovic vegan story

In terms of the Novak Djokovic diet, the star revealed that he has completely removed gluten, dairy and refined sugar products from his everyday meals. He has also eradicated animal products from his diet and is now strictly eating plant-based foods. The Novak Djokovic diet includes drinking lemon water upon waking up which is followed by celery juice. He then eats green smoothie stuffed with different fruits.

The Novak Djokovic diet also consists of superfood supplements, something which according to him gives him a “mental clarity”. The 17-time Grand Slam winner also eats a lot of fruits and salads. He revealed that he likes keeping things quiet and does not prefer food that requires much digestion, stating as to why he eats quinoa, millet, sweet potatoes and wild rice.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic has used the plant-based diet to remove allergies from his body and increase his endurance, which has seen him dominate his rivals such as Spanish legend Rafael Nadal over the years. Nadal, currently ranked World No.2, forms a riveting rivalry with the Serbian tennis ace. The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal rivalry has been put on display in professional tennis on 55 occasions, with Djokovic leading 29–26. Highly regarded as one of the most high-profile rivalries in tennis history, Djokovic also leads Nadal with a 15–11 record in finals, while Nadal trumps the Serbian 9-6 in 15 Grand Slam meetings.

Rafael Nadal leads 6–1 at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open, while the Serbian ace leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2–1 at Wimbledon. The World No.1 was dominated by the King of Clay Nadal, who led 16–7 from 2006 to 2010, while the phase thereafter has been dominated by the Serbian star, who leads 19–7. Since 2016, the two players have been evenly matched at 3-3.

Best of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, watch video

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. Throughout his career, the Serbian tennis ace has additionally won US$144 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes.

Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth figures.