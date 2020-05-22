Novak Djokovic's All Match Points So Far Vs Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal; Watch Video

World No.1 Novak Djokovic celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, May 22, 2020. The five-time Wimbledon Champion has established himself as one of the greatest players in tennis history and has lifted 17 Grand Slam titles in all. The Serbian ace is only third behind long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in most Grand Slams won by a male player in the singles category. Over the years, Novak Djokovic has been involved in many fierce matches against Federer and Nadal and has contested against the duo in more than 100 matches combined.

Also Read: Roger Federer Donates Whopping ₹38 Crore In Total Solely For Charity In First Half Of 2020

Novak Djokovic birthday: WATCH Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer all match points

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have contested each other 50 times with the World No.1 leading their matchups 27–23 in all competitors. The Serbian ace remains the only player to have defeated the former World No.3 Federer in all four majors, a record that the Swiss ace also holds against Djokovic. The head-to-head record favours Djokovic as he leads 13–6 in all finals and 11–6 in Grand Slam matches. Federer was the enforcer in the early part of the rivalry holdings with a 13-6 advantage till 2011, before Djokovic tied it at 22-22 in 2015, before bettering the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

However, in their previous encounter at the 2019 ATP Finals, Roger Federer surprisingly beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 with the latter hardly putting up a fight in their London clash. That resulted in Djokovic crashing out of the first round itself.

Also Read: World No.1's Coach Announces Major Surprise For Fans On Novak Djokovic Birthday

Here is a break up of the Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic H2H record

All finals: Djokovic leads 13–6

Grand Slam matches: Djokovic leads 11–6

ATP Tour Finals matches: Tied, 3–3

ATP Tour Masters 1000 matches: Djokovic leads 11–9

ATP Tour 500 matches: Federer leads 4–2

Davis Cup matches: Federer leads 1–0

Best of three-set matches: Tied, 16–16

Best of five-set matches: Djokovic leads 11–7

Matches lasting five sets: Djokovic leads 4–0

Winning the match after losing 1st set: Djokovic leads 7–1

Grand Slam finals: Djokovic leads 4–1

ATP Tour Finals finals: Djokovic leads 2–0

ATP Tour Masters 1000 finals: Djokovic leads 5–3

ATP Tour 500 finals: Tied, 2–2

Clay courts: Tied, 4–4

Hard courts: Djokovic leads 20–18

Grass courts: Djokovic leads 3–1

Novak Djokovic birthday: WATCH Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal all match points

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other on 55 occasions, with Djokovic leading 29–26. Highly regarded as one of the most high-profile rivalries in tennis history, Djokovic leads Nadal with a 15–11 in finals, while Nadal trumps the Serbian 9-6 in 15 Grand Slam meetings. Rafael Nadal leads 6–1 at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open, while the Serbian ace leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2–1 at Wimbledon. The World No.1 was dominated by the King of Clay, who led 16–7 from 2006 to 2010, while the second part has been dominated by the Serbian ace, who leads 19–7. From 2016, they have been even at 3-3.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic birthday: World No.1 Recalls Horrific Bombings On 12th Birthday In Belgrade

Here is a break up of the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic H2H record

All matches: (55) Djokovic leads 29–26

All finals: Djokovic leads 15–11

Grand Slam matches: Nadal leads 9–6

Australian Open: Djokovic leads 2–0

Roland Garros: Nadal leads 6–1

Wimbledon: Djokovic leads 2–1

US Open: Nadal leads 2–1

Grand Slam finals: Tied, 4–4

Tennis Masters Cup/ATP World Tour Finals matches: Djokovic, 3–2

Tennis Masters Cup/ATP World Tour Finals finals: Djokovic, 1–0

ATP Masters Series/ATP World Tour Masters 1000 matches: Djokovic, 16–12

ATP Masters Series/ATP World Tour Masters 1000 finals: Djokovic, 7–6

Clay courts: Nadal 17–7

Hard courts: Djokovic 20–7

Grass courts: Tied 2–2

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Turns 33: World No.1's Net Worth And Donations So Far In 2020