Novak Djokovic Enjoys Wild Night Out After Serbian Charity Tournament; Watch Video

Following the end of the Adria tour, a charity tennis tournament held in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic along with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Averev and Grigor Dimitrov decided to have a wild night out at a cabaret club in Belgrade. With the ATP season till suspended due to COVID-19, the Djokovic Serbian Charity tournament was played for two days, i.e June 13-14 under a round-robin system, organised by the World No.1 himself. Dominic Thiem went onto win the tournament.

Djokovic Serbian charity tournament: World No.1 shows his fancy dances

Recently, a video surfaced online in which Novak Djokovic along with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov went topless as the tennis stars jumped up and down on stage. Novak Djokovic also showed his fancy footwork on the dance floor as performed on the popular Macarena dance. The 33-year-old later showcased his singing skills as he replaced a racquet for a microphone during a duet with a piano man.

Djokovic Serbian charity tournament: How the tournament unfolded

Novak Djokovic missed the finals after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Filip Krajinovic, while Dominic Thiem went unbeaten in the group stage matches in which he defeated Damir Dzumhur (2-0), Dusan Lajovic (2-1) and Grigor Dimitrov (2-0). In the final, Dominic Thiem defeated Krajinovic 4-3, 2-4, 4-2 to win the trophy.

After failing to reach the final, Novak Djokovic broke down in tears in front of his home crowd and said that he is not crying because he missed the finals, but he was just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds him of his childhood. Following the title win, Dominic Thiem praised Novak Djokovic for the tour and thanked him for the invitation revealing that he had received an invite from him through a phone call about three or four weeks ago.

Djokovic Serbian charity tournament: Montenegro leg called off

Following the conclusion of the first leg in Belgrade, the second leg of the tournament was all set to be held in Zadar, Croatia on June 20-21. The conclusion was all set to take place in Bosnia and Herzegovina in early July but the event suffered a setback after it was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules. The Montenegro event was due to be played on June 27 and 28, after Croatia and before the conclusion in Bosnia, but the organisers said that the visit was called off when it became apparent Serbia did not match strict health requirements.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC_KZ / INSTAGRAM)