Novak Djokovic Donates Astounding $5.6 Million To Serbian Public Health System

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has once again come out in support of people in Serbia by making a jaw-dropping donation during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report in EssentiallySports, Novak Djokovic has donated €5 million ($5.6 million) to the Serbian public health system, charities run by the Serbian Orthodox Church and to vulnerable groups of the society.

Novak Djokovic donation for other countries during COVID-19

This isn't the first time that Novak Djokovic has come forward to help people in Serbia during COVID-19. Back in the month of March, Novak Djokovic donated €1 million (US$1.1 million) to help the Serbian government for buying respirators and other gears to combat the pandemic. The announcement regarding the Novak Djokovic donation was made by his wife Jelena on Twitter on March 27. Apart from Serbia, another Novak Djokovic donation even reached people in Spain after World No.2 Rafael Nadal’s made appeal to raise money for the relief fund.

Apart from Spain and Serbia, one of Novak Djokovic donations also went for people in Italy with the World No.1 saying that he is providing full support and sending his love, prayers and wishes to remain strong to face and overcome these difficult days. He even asked them to stay strong, courageous, confident, healthy and united.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. Recently, the World no 1 was ranked in the list of top-100 highest-paid athletes list by Forbes. As per the report, he took the 23rd position with total earnings of $44.6 million from June 2019-June 2020.

The Novak Djokovic net worth figure includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes. Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)