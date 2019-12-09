Novak Djokovic Fools Fans With "We Are The Champions" Piano Performance; Watch Video

Novak Djokovic left everyone in splits with his recent Freddie Mercury gimmick on a video posted by the ATP Tour’s official Twitter handle. A few days back, the Serbian legend made a lot of buzz with his “pocket-trick” during a practice session in Davis Cup. Novak Djokovic is back with his hilarious pranks. Apart from having 16 Grand Slam titles on his shoulder, Novak Djokovic is also famous for his fun-loving nature and he proved it once again by pulling off a hilarious prank on the netizens.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Makes Fun Of Reporter's Accent, Watch The Star's 'Not Too Bad' Mimicry

Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic does a Freddie Mercury

Novak Djokovic is definitely a man of many talents, but did you ever know about his piano skills? Well, even the ATP didn’t and they were equally amazed to see the 16-time Grand Slam winner displaying his piano skills. In the video, Novak is seen playing a grand piano, dishing out a rendition of the Queen classic - “We are the Champions”. Djoko further starts singing along with the chorus but a ‘camera-pan’ reveals everything for the fans.

Also Read | Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sumit Trample Pakistan On Day One, India Lead 2-0

Netizens could not hold back their laughter as a woman turned up to be the real piano player, while Novak Djokovic was still enacting his “masterclass piano performance”. The woman in the video is Lola Astonova, a renowned Uzbek-American pianist. She was actually providing some piano tips to the tennis ace. The video ends on a great note as Lola Astonova turns towards Novak Djokovic and says, "Well done, student." The Serbian legend replies, “Thank you, professor.” Take a look at Novak Djokovic’s incredible piano performance over here.

Novak Djokovic - a man of many talents 😂



(🎥: @DjokerNole & Lola Astanova on IG) pic.twitter.com/MKzxU3jDNX — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 9, 2019

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic's 23-shot Rally At Wimbledon 2018 Earns The Ultimate Accolade

Also Read | Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Feature In ATP Tour's List Of Biggest Upset Losses In 2019