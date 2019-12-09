Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic's 23-shot Rally At Wimbledon 2018 Earns The Ultimate Accolade

In 22 days, we will greet the New Year. However, that’s not all. It will also mark the end of a decade, as we enter 2020. Wimbledon recently paid ode to a decade of tennis by posting videos of the best points played. One of the videos was of the 23-shot rally between World No 1 Rafael Nadal and World No 2 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2018.

In the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2018, the two tennis aces put up a scintillating display of class and determination. In the third set of the match, Nadal and Djokovic pushed each other to the absolute limit by playing a 23-shot rally in the tie-breaker. Nadal went on to win the rally with a half-volley drop shot. Nadal may have won the tie-breaker, but it was Djokovic who ruled the match. At the end, he came back strong to clinch the rain-interrupted match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8.

Rafael Nadal-Gilles Muller's rally

Wimbledon posted a second video of Nadal’s rallies. This time against Gilles Muller in the fourth round of the Wimbledon in 2017. Nadal had denied Muller a point by just 1 mm. In this match too, Nadal’s heroics could not earn him a win. Muller triumphed over Nadal 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13. Wimbledon posted more similar videos reliving the best tennis points, involving players Magdalena Rybarikova and Karolina Paliskova, Gael Monfils and Adrian Mannarino, Christina McHale and Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka and Richard Gasquet, Angie Kerber and Daria Kasatkina, Andy Murray and Fernando Verdasco, Maria Sharapova and Angie Kerber and Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams.