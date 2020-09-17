Novak Djokovic Involved In Another Bizarre Controversy At Rome Masters Post US Open Fiasco

Since his exit at US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic has been at his courteous best in Rome. Playing his first match after his disqualification from the US Open, Novak Djokovic has remained calm and collected through all the questions and interviews, and the difficult points. Ahead of Rome Masters 2020, he had made statements saying that the US Open incident was a big learning moment for him and that he took a lot away from it. However, the World No.1 has also admitted that he cannot be sure that an incident like the one at the US Open will never happen again.

Also Read | Andy Murray Given Wild Card Into French Open 2020

Novak Djokovic eases past Caruso

Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with an out of play ball. While not quite in the same area as that, he had another odd moment at his Rome Masters 2020 round of 32 match against Italy's Salvatore Caruso. While entering the stadium, the Serbian play acted greeting a crowd of spectators, even though Rome Masters 2020 will not feature an audience. While this was just in jest, Novak Djokovic later went to the chair umpire to complain about audience noise - a fact that left most people perplexed.

In the third game of the second set, Djokovic was fighting hard to break Caruso, and the game went to deuce a massive seven times when Djokovic went to the chair umpire to complain about the noise. The only people inside the stadium at that moment should have been the coaches and the tournament staff, but Djokovic told a confused umpire that there were 10 people in the stands who were being noisy during points. In the post-match interview, Djokovic clarified: “I don't know who it was, but it was noise coming from there during the points. That’s the only thing that we, I and Caruso, also told chair umpire.”

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Takes Another Cheeky Dig At 'fellow Tennis Vegan' Djokovic For US Open Fiasco

Djokovic pleased with his performance at Rome Masters 2020

Despite the apparent interruptions, Djokovic made quick work of the Italian, winning 6-3, 6-2. Assessing his match, Novak Djokovic said: “I didn't feel that I had any mental or emotional blockages or any dramas playing a match today, it was a very good test for me. I'm very pleased with the way I handled myself in important moments.” This was quite a fair assessment considering that there was some potential for things to go sour, as the chair umpire was seen asking Djokovic why he didn't have a mask on while entering the court. Djokovic will now face compatriot Filip Krajinović in the round of 16. He will be chasing a fifth Rome Masters title this year.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Slams Novak Djokovic For Allegedly Putting Own Interests Above Others

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Rules In ATP's Video Of Iconic Rome Masters Championship Points: Watch

Image Credits: AP