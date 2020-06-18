Novak Djokovic Mesmerizes Fans With Special, Fascinating Workout Video On The Beach: Watch

World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Wednesday shared his latest workout video in which the Serbian can be seen training at a beach in Serbia. Currently, Novak Djokovic is in Serbia where recently he hosted a tournament which also saw top ATP players competing in the event. Before coming back to his home country, Djokovic was stranded in Spain as COVID-19 had brought the tennis season to a standstill.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Roasted By US Tennis Star For Missing ATP Zoom Call To Play Football

Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event

Novak Djokovic recently organised a charity event tournament which featured Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. The Novak Djokovic Serbia Charity Event in the city was played on June 13 and 14. The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event was organised as the current ATP season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity event attracted a capacity crowd of 4,000.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Enjoys Wild Night Out After Serbian Charity Tournament; Watch Video

Following the conclusion of the first leg in Belgrade, the second leg of the tournament was all set to be held in Zadar, Croatia on June 20-21. The conclusion was all set to take place in Bosnia and Herzegovina in early July but the event suffered a setback after it was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules. The Montenegro event was due to be played on June 27 and 28, after Croatia and before the conclusion in Bosnia, but the organisers said that the visit was called off when it became apparent Serbia did not match strict health requirements.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Turns 33: World No.1's Transformation Into Being Vegan, Yogic & Meditative

Novak Djokovic beach workout and diet

In the video, Novak Djokovic is seen sprinting up and down while struggling to get the grip of beach sand. He even termed the workout as 'Mother Nature's Gym'. Here is Novak Djokovic's tweet -

Novak Djokovic has credited his fitness to his diet which has kept him in shape. Following his Australian Open 2020 third-round win against Yoshihito Nishioka, fans came to now about the Novak Djokovic diet when the player revealed that he first adopted a plant-based diet in 2016. The Novak Djokovic diet includes consuming gluten-free products as well. The diet also meant no sugar or inappropriate proteins or carbohydrates.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Would Mostly Not Match Roger Federer's Popularity In Serbia Too: Stan Smith

Novak Djokovic on US Open 2020 and French Open 2020

While US Open 2020 is going ahead according to the schedule, Novak Djokovic while speaking to RTS, recently claimed that the restrictions in place for US Open 2020 are “extreme” and not sustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic. The specific restriction he was referring to was the rule where only one coach is allowed to travel with a player. He further stated that he would rather focus on playing in the French Open 2020, which is currently scheduled to start from September 27.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC / TWITTER)