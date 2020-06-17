Novak Djokovic Roasted By US Tennis Star For Missing ATP Zoom Call To Play Football

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has got a chance to spend time with family and also do some charity work for people of Serbia as well as Spain courtesy getting a break due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid lockdown, Novak Djokovic was also active on social media and posting videos and having a live Instagram session with a fellow player. Apart from charity work and posting videos on social media, the World No.1 has also been involved in various controversies during the lockdown period. Once again, Novak Djokovic was at the receiving end from a fellow tennis player for failing to attend a Zoom Call which was a crucial ATP meeting.

Novak Djokovic misses out on the ATP’s zoom call

American tennis player Noah Rubin has hit out at Novak Djokovic saying that he was not happy with the Serbian missing the call. While talking to the Behind the Racquet Podcast, Rubin said that he shouldn't put himself in a situation where people are relying on him. He also alleged that Djokovic can take time out to play football, but not attend a crucial Zoom call. The Zoom call was held by ATP to decide on whether the US Open 2020 and the Cincinnati Masters could be played, which featured more than 300 players and went on for 210 minutes without Novak Djokovic's presence.

Recently, Novak Djokovic while speaking to RTS claimed that the restrictions in place for US Open 2020 are “extreme” and not sustainable due to the coronavirus pandemic. The specific restriction he was referring to was the rule where only one coach is allowed to travel with a player. He further stated that he would rather focus on playing in the French Open, which is currently scheduled to run from September 20 to October 4.

US Open 2020 to be held according to its original schedule

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that the US Open 2020 tennis tournament will be held on its scheduled dates starting in late August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The US Tennis Association has also decided to go forward the event but without spectators as well as an ok from the state.

Novak Djokovic Serbia charity match

While Novak Djokovic was slammed for being absent from Zoom call, the Serbian recently organised a tournament which featured Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov. While the ATP season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Novak Djokovic Serbia charity match attracted a capacity crowd of 4,000. The Novak Djokovic Serbia charity match witnessed sets limited to the best of seven games, with eight players competing in two pools on a round-robin basis. Dominic Thiem won the first leg of the tournament.

