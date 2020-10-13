Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Will Surpass Federer's 20 Grand Slam Titles: Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal created history last week, as the Spaniard equalled Roger Federer Grand Slams tally with a stunning win over Novak Djokovic in the French Open final. The King of Clay was at his very best, as he stormed to his 13th Roland Garros title in straight sets. While Djokovic came up short in pairs, fellow tennis star Andy Murray believes that Serbian ace along with Nadal will catch up with the Federer Grand Slams tally and even pass them in the future.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Surprised With Rafael Nadal's 'perfect' Game At Roland Garros Final: Watch

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic, Nadal to surpass Federer Grand Slams record

Former World No.1 Andy Murray has discounted Roger Federer from the race for most Grand Slams wins and believes both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will surpass the Swiss ace. Speaking to the press in Cologne, the two-time Wimbledon winner said that both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will pass the Federer Grand Slams tally if they remain fit. Federer has the most Grand Slams in men's singles, with Nadal equalling the number last week with his 20th Major title with French Open win.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rafael Nadal's French Open Win, Roland Garros Gives Him Best Reply

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic, who is the youngest of the Big Three, is on 17, will definitely steer clear of Roger Federer, if all stay fit and retire all at the same age. Murray also lavished praise on Rafael Nadal's French Open record, suggesting that the Spaniard is one short of winning the same amount of Grand Slams as Pete Sampras did and in just one tournament. The American ace had lifted 14 Grand Slam titles in his career, just one more than Nadal's French Open tally.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic To Win 13th French Open, Equals Federer's Grand Slam Record

Tennis news: Murray set to feature in Cologne

After his French Open disappointment, Andy Murray will face off against Fernando Verdasco at the Bett1HULKS Indoors. The two-time Olympic Gold medallist suffered a heavy defeat against Stan Wawrinka in Paris and will look to make amends in Cologne. Murray continues his encouraging return from a near career-ending injury and told the press he wants to play more gradually.

The 33-year-old said that with each passing tournament his body feels better, despite his hip replacement surgery. Andy Murray revealed that while his hip has not always worked well, the process was supposed to be 18 months long and is hoping for a positive response at the end.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Trolled By Chris Evert For Calling Rivalry With Nadal 'greatest In Tennis'

(Image Courtesy: Roland Garros Instagram)