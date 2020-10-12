Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rafael Nadal's French Open Win, Roland Garros Gives Him Best Reply

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday as he defeated rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets to bag yet another French Open title. With his crowning achievement at the French Open 2020, the 34-year-old won his 13th French Open and his 20th overall Grand Slam title. He is now on equal terms with Roger Federer, who also has 20 titles to his name.

Rafael Nadal French Open 2020 winner

Sachin Tendulkar praises Rafael Nadal French Open 2020 achievement

Former Indian cricket captain and batting Sachin Tendulkar seems to have been following the French Open 2020 updates. After Rafael Nadal’s achievement at the Roland Garros, the ‘Master Blaster’ himself took to his social media accounts to congratulate the Spaniard. In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar described Paris as Nadal’s “home away from home”, considering his trail of successes at the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Interestingly, the official social media accounts of Roland Garros also took note of Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory tweet as they posted a traditional reply for the cricketing icon. On the microblogging site, they referred the former Indian captain as “king”.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Rafael Nadal French Open 2020 success while Roland Garros responds

To say Paris is your home away from home is an understatement, @RafaelNadal!



Congratulations on yet another win at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/roLb9Wwqaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2020

Rafael Nadal French Open 2020: A landmark achieved

With the win, Rafael Nadal managed to equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally for the first time in his life. The two tennis aces have been in a long-standing rivalry with each other and are currently the two most successful singles players in men’s history. Furthermore, Nadal added another feather to his cap by becoming the first man to win four Grand Slams without dropping a set.

A look into Rafael Nadal Grand Slams

Out of 20 Rafael Nadal Grand Slams, 13 of those have come at the French Open itself. Moreover, he is currently on an unbeaten streak in the tournament as he has collected every French Open title since 2017. In addition, the Rafael Nadal Grand Slam tally includes four US Open titles, two Wimbledons and one Australian Open championship as well.

Image source: PTI and Roland Garros Twitter