Stefanos Tsitsipas' Round The Net Shot Against Germany In ATP Cup 2020 Is Jaw Dropping

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas won the year-ending ATP Finals in London last year. The Greece star has got his 2020 season underway with the ongoing ATP Cup 2020 in Australia. The ATP Cup is the new team competition added to the ATP calendar. The event is currently being played across Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. The tournament also provides an opportunity for players to get 750 ranking points in singles and 250 ranking points in doubles. The winner of the event will receive a total prize money of $15 million. World No. 3 Roger Federer and Team Switzerland are not a part of the ATP Cup 2020. World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be representing Spain and Serbia respectively.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

Australian Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitipas eyes final

Last year, Stefanos Tsitipas had a great Australian Open as he managed to reach the semifinals. On his way to the semi-finals, he defeated Roger Federer in the third round. This year, the Greek sensation will be aiming to go one better and reach the final of Australian Open 2020.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Says That ATP Cup 2020 Will Not Be Treated As Preparation For Australian Open

ATP Cup 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas' around the net shot

While the Australian Open is still days away, Stefanos Tsitipas and Team Greece are currently not having the best time at the ATP Cup 2020. They lost their tough Group F tie against Germany on Sunday night in Brisbane. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas did manage to give us all a highlight moment when he pulled off an impossible around the net shot during his doubles match. The 21-year-old paired up with Michail Pervolarakis for the deciding doubles match between Greece and Germany. It was only the third point of the match when Andreas Mies hit an easy forehand volley which was good enough to get a point. However, a sliding Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to reach the ball. He also made a quick shot around the net to win a spectacular point. His shot left the crowd, his opponents and his teammates stunned.

Also Read: With ATP Cup And Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal Slams Presence Of '2 World Cups' In Tennis

ATP Cup 2020: Greece vs Germany highlights

Jan-Lennard Struff earned the lead for Germany after beating Michail Pervolarakis 6-4, 6-1. Greece levelled back the tie at 1-1 after Tsitsipas beat World No. 7 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in a must-win match. The Germans had the final laugh as they prevailed over Greece after Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz saved six match points and defeated Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas Dances Hilariously Ahead Of ATP Tour 2020 Season; Watch Video