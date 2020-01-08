The Debate
Stefanos Tsitsipas Scolded By Mother On Court After Almost Hitting Father With Racket

Tennis News

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos Tsitsipas bore the brunt of his son’s frustration when the World No. 6’s angry racket swipe grazed his arm. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a mid-match meltdown which ended with his father getting hurt and the player being hit with a penalty point. Tsitsipas was reacting to losing a tie-break in a match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the ATP Cup in Brisbane. Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos Tsitsipas bore the brunt of his son’s frustration when the World No. 6’s angry racket swipe grazed his arm.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father seemed visibly shocked at his son’s outburst. With a bruise forming on his arm, Stefanos Tsitsipas' father decided to sit further away from him for the remainder of the match. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas was penalised a point and given a warning by the match umpire. But worst of all, Stefanos Tsitsipas got a telling off from his mom Julia Apostoli.

Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios highlights

During a post-match presser, the Greek international Stefanos Tsitsipas joked that his father would ground him. He told the media that maybe he would have to stay in his room for three days. However, he clarified that the incident on the court was an accident. Stefanos Tsistsipas lost the match to Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5). The World No. 6 said that the incident was an accident and he forgot about it immediately. Nick Kyrgios also spoke in support of his opponent. He said that he was sure Stefanos Tsitsipas did not mean to hurt anyone during his outburst.

Published:
