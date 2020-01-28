Novak Djokovic Plays Eternal 'student' To Kobe Bryant And Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic learns from the best to be the best. Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said that he has learned a lot from Kobe Bryant. This was especially when the current World No. 2 fell outside the Top 20 of the ATP Rankings. He was dealing with an elbow injury at that time. Djokovic also hailed the impact of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo with whom he spent time at the gym.

Novak Djokovic on Kobe Bryant: He was one of the people who was really there for me

Novak Djokovic said that NBA legend Kobe Bryant helped him during the difficult phases of his life. The Serbian ace said that Kobe helped him when he was struggling with the elbow injury that made him fall out of the Top 20. Djokovic added that the Lakers legend was one of the few people who cared for him. He was one of his mentors.

Almost forgot. Me and Djokovic right before team mtg pre game! #differentanimalsamebeast pic.twitter.com/cLW6sMsZBG — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 4, 2013

Novak Djokovic praises Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic

Novak Djokovic shared a video in December of himself working out in a gym with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Both men were jumping up to touch their head to a piece of string as if they were soaring for a header. Djokovic said that the Portuguese superstar was teaching him how to jump. He also called him one of the greatest football players of all-time. Djokovic said that his experience of training with Cristiano Ronaldo was a different experience. He hailed the former Real Madrid star’s work ethic and professionalism. He further added that Ronaldo has recovery devices at his home to remain in shape.

Novak Djokovic turns 'student' to Kobe Bryant and Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic said that he takes all of these exchanges very earnestly. He said that it is a massive pleasure and honour to train with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that he turns a ‘student’ in their presence. Djokovic will clash against rival and World No. 3 Roger Federer in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday.

