Kobe Bryant Death: Relive Lakers Legends' Touching Farewell Speech In 2016

NBA legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the 9 victims who died in the collision amidst foggy conditions in Calabasas. Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest ever to set foot on a basketball court and quite naturally, tributes poured in for the departed legend.

Kobe Bryant death: Reliving the legend's final game

Kobe Bryant enjoyed a trophy-laden 20 years with Los Angeles Lakers, winning five titles while featuring in the All-Star teams 18 times. Bryant is 4th in the list of top scorers in NBA, amassing 33,643 points. The ‘MAMBA’ hung up his boots in the 2016 season. Kobe Bryant's final game against Utah Jazz featured some outlandish basketball, as the legend scored 60 points to lead the Lakers to a 101-96 victory. Here, let’s relive Kobe Bryant's final game speech.

Kobe Bryant final game: Kobe Bryant speech that won everyone's hearts

Kobe Bryant, in his farewell speech, said that he grew up as a die-hard Lakers fan and his journey of being drafted and spending 20 years at the Staples Centre was something that couldn’t be written better. Bryant said that it was all about the down years and not the championships. He thanked the fans and the Lakers organization for the motivation, the support and the inspiration to do things the right way and win championships.

Kobe Bryant final game: Lakers legend thanks wife in farewell speech

Kobe Bryant funnily said that in his 20-year playing career everybody asked him to pass the ball, while in his final ball everybody asked him not to. Kobe Bryant thanked his fans while also extended his gratitude to his family for their sacrifices. He thanked his wife Vanessa for taking care of the family while he spent time training in the gym. He ended his speech by saying Mamba Out, something that has stayed with the fans and is doing rounds on Twitter post Kobe Bryant's unfortunate death.

