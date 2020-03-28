Novak Djokovic Pledges €1 Million For Coronavirus Fight In Serbia

Following in the footsteps of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday announced that he will be donating €1 million ($1.1 million) to help his people in Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat coronavirus. According to the report published by a leading news portal, the announcement regarding the Novak Djokovic donation was done by the player himself while speaking in a video conference from the Spanish city of Marbella.

Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic donation and spending time with family

The Novak Djokovic donation for coronavirus relief from the Novak Djokovic Foundation and will see the money being used for the purchase of of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment. Currently, Novak Djokovic and his family are staying in Spain following nationwide lockdown orders due to coronavirus. According to Novak Djokovic's spokesperson, his family's stay in Spain is “a pure coincidence”.

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.



Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

Talking about spending time with family, the Serbian star said that he was working on keeping a “positive spirit” and enjoying family time with the tennis season coming to standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that he doesn’t remember spending so much time with his family since he became a father. He continued by saying that he was passing time by reading a book on the “history of the Serbs”.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer fight against coronavirus

Recently, Rafael Nadal, in his fight against coronavirus asked other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million). Rafael Nadal's donation for coronavirus relief comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. He took to social media and posted a video while talking about the same.

Rafael Nadal's rival Roger Federer on Wednesday announced that he was donating CHF 1 million ($1.03 million) to families affected by a coronavirus in his home country of Switzerland. In his message, Roger Federer said that his contribution is just a start and he hopes that others might join in supporting more families in need.