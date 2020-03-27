Rafael Nadal Asks Spanish Athletes To Join Hands For $12M Donation To Fight COVID-19

World No.2 men's tennis player Rafael Nadal has come out to fight against coronavirus by asking other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million (USD$12.07 million) in the fight against the coronavirus, which has brought the whole world to a standstill. As per the reports in various media, the coronavirus death toll in Spain increased to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours. The death figures in Spain due to coronavirus said to be the world's second-highest death toll after Italy as per multiple media reports.

Rafael Nadal donation to fight coronavirus

The 'Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus' comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort, which has made the athlete come forward to help the victims of coronavirus. In his latest video, Rafael Nadal said he spoke with NBA's Pau Gasol about what they could do to help people and with the support of the Red Cross, they will be providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by a coronavirus. Here's what he said in the video

Ha llegado la hora de que el deporte español consigamos #nuestramejorvictoria.



Colabora en el proyecto #CruzRojaResponde con tu aportación a ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. @paugasol y yo la tenemos en camino. ¿Te unes?



👉 https://t.co/FkUPrvfhpr#vamos 👆🏻🎾 🏀 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pWYIfPfj0U — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 26, 2020

The 'Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus' news comes after long time rival Roger Federer also announced on Wednesday that he was donating CHF 1 million (USD$1.03 million) to families affected by coronavirus in his home country of Switzerland.

French Open postponed: Will Rafael Nadal defend his title?

The entire claycourt season came to an end with the French Open postponed from May to September due to coronavirus. With the French Open postponed, it makes the tournament the final Grand Slam event of the year. The major hurdle for the competition is that it overlaps the Laver Cup as both the tournaments will be played during the same time. Rafael Nadal will have a big headache following the rescheduling of the tournament.

While Rafael Nadal will be defending his French Open title, he is also a vital member of Team Europe. His decision regarding both the tournaments will have an impact on both the French Open and the Laver Cup.