Roger Federer Set To Have Better Ranking Than In 2017 Despite Skipping 2020 Season

Roger Federer is very much in contention to stay inside the top 10 despite recently announcing that he would skip the rest of the 2020 season to recover from his injury. The Swiss maestro, who underwent a knee operation, said in his statement, that he intends to come back to the sport at the start of 2021.

Roger Federer injury story

Back in February 2020, the Roger Federer injury news came as shock to his fans. The Roger Federer injury story was made public by the Swiss maestro himself through his Twitter account. He had written a message stating that doctors have confirmed that he required surgery on the right knee and he was confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest.

Roger Federer injury: Effects on Roger Federer ranking and tournament he will miss

The last time Roger Federer was away from tennis court for a long time was way back in 2016 and that year his ranking dropped resulting him starting the 2017 season as World No.17. According to a report in Sportskeeda, Roger Federer is set to lose over 1000 points from the clay season this year. He would have lost another 1200 points had he not taken part in the 2020 edition of Wimbledon, but with the grass-court season getting wiped out due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, his points will remain unaffected.

The 500 points gained by Roger Federer at Halle last year plus the points he received for being a runner-up at the Indian Wells tourney and the 1,000 points for winning the Miami Masters in 2019 will remain intact with both events not taking place this year. The maximum points that Roger Federer is set to lose are from the French Open and also the US Open, if they take place.

Apart from Grand Slam tournaments, Roger Federer is also set to lose 540 points if the Madrid Masters, Shanghai Open and the Rome Masters do take place in the coming months as well as the tournament in Basel and the ATP Finals, which has 900 points in total.

Roger Federer ranking: Chances of Swiss maestro staying inside the Top 10

Despite the Roger Federer injury keeping the former World No.1 out for the season, the Roger Federer ranking might only take a slight dip and not have a major impact, keeping the Swiss ace inside the Top 10. Despite missing major tournaments, Roger Federer overall will lose 2,610 out of the 6,630 points, leaving him with 4,020 points in the bag.

The Roger Federer ranking is currently No 4 as per the ATP, making him behind Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, who currently occupy the top three spots. With Federer out, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev all have a chance to overtake the 38-year-old. However, Federer falling out of the top 10 seems unlikely as the World No.10 David Goffin has 2,555 points, being way behind the rest.

(IMAGE: ROGER FEDERER / INSTAGRAM)