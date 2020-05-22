Novak Djokovic Turns 33: A Sneek Peek Into Tennis Star's Many Houses Around The World

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic is highly regarded as one of the greatest players to play the sport and the tennis world celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, May 22, 2020. The World No.1 has lifted 17 Grand Slam titles and is only behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most number of Grand Slam wins in men's singles. Novak Djokovic's success on the court has translated into success off the court and the five-time Wimbledon champion is one of the highest-paid athletes across the globe.

Novak Djokovic house: Novak Djokovic's Miami Condo

The World No.1 has invested in a host of properties in Europe and North America. The Serbian ace has houses in Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai. The Novak Djokovic house in Miami is where the 17-time Grand Slam enjoys a 'creme de la creme' lifestyle. The Novak Djokovic house is located in the elite residential complex of Miami’s Eighty-Seven Parks in Florida, USA and boasts of three bedrooms, three and a half of bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a natural design palette, open layout and a panoramic 25-foot wrap-around balcony. The Novak Djokovic in Miami is one of 70 exclusive units at Eighty Seven Park.

Novak Djokovic house: World No.1's Monte Carlo mansion

The Novak Djokovic house in Monte Carlo faces the Mediterranean waters and is Djokovic's preferred house to stay in. The Monte Carlo region is considered as the high-profile tax haven, because of its peculiar and business tax laws and policies, which are extremely soft than the rest of the world. The Serbian ace is currently spending his quarantine at his Monte Carlo home, a city where he first moved in 2004. The Novak Djokovic house in Monte Carlo boasts of an enormous library and has many tennis stars living within his abode's vicinity.

Novak Djokovic house in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic hails from Belgrade, Serbia and boasts of a stunning penthouse where his parents live. The penthouse in New Belgrade is reportedly worth more than half a million Euros and is on the shores of Pavlovac Lake. The 250-metre high house has three bedrooms, a big living room, a kitchen, three baths, a dining room, a guest bath and a spacious parking lot. On the terrace, the property has a swimming pool. Djokovic reportedly spends about €15,000 a month just to make 16 people take care of the house once he goes living there, according to Essentially Sports.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around $220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. The World No.1 has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival and 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer.

(Image courtesy: Eight Seven Park)