Novak Djokovic's 'rebel' PTPA Gets No Support At All, Player To Rejoin ATP Council?

World No.1 Novak Djokovic's bid to form a breakaway players association has run its course if reports are to believed. The Serbian ace, along with Canada’s Vasek Pospisil and American John Isner had announced their departure from the ATP Player's Council on the eve of the US Open 2020 to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The PTPA was likely to co-exist with the player council, but the plans have been foiled as per reports.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 At ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic applies to re-join ATP Players Council after PTPA failure

According to The Telegraph's Simon Briggs, World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil have applied to rejoin the ATP Players Council, just months after penning their resignations. The duo had resigned to form the PTPA, which received massive criticism from the likes Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Briggs reports that the PTPA struggled to recruit more members, especially after Djokovic's controversial exit from the US Open 2020. The votes for the new breakaway committee should have been in by December, as the ATP Player Council begins from January 1.

Also Read: ATP Tour Finals: Alexander Zverev Vs Diego Schwartzman Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

Just in case there wasn't enough tennis news tonight, am hearing that Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil - who resigned from ATP Player Council in August (under duress from fellow members) in order to launch the PTPA - are now applying to rejoin the Player Council — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) November 17, 2020

It doesn't sound like they made a lot of progress with recruitment after the tennis-court shot at the US Open. Votes must be in by the end of December and the new Council starts on Jan 1 — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) November 17, 2020

The PTPA has drawn the opposition of players including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with the Swiss ace publicly opposing the idea on social media, suggesting "It is time for unity, not for separation. These are moments where big things can be achieved as long as the world of tennis is united". Andy Murray, meanwhile, threw his weight behind a players' union but believed that the WTA should be on its board and the current ATP management should be given time to implement their vision. The ATP and the WTA, the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation released a statement in support of the ATP further affecting the popularity of the PTPA.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration Post Winning Challenge Is Unmissable: Watch

The Serbian is currently competing in the ATP Finals 2020, as he looks to equal Roger Federer's record of six year-end finals wins. The 33-year-old already sealed his place at the top of the ranking for this year and will look to end the season on a high with another major silverware. The 17-time Grand Slam champion defeated Diego Schwartzman in his 1970 Tokyo Group opener and will face off against Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday (Thursday for Indian viewers).

Also Read: Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal At ATP Finals 2020, Fans Call Match 'EPIC': Watch

(Image Courtesy: Novak Djokovic Instagram)