Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Spreads COVID-19 5G Conspiracy Theories On Instagram

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been busy donating money in his fight against coronavirus. The most recent Novak Djokovic donation saw the Serbian tennis star first pledging contribution towards people in Serbia when he announced that he will be donating €1 million ($1.1 million) to help his people in Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat coronavirus. Later, another Novak Djokovic donation went towards Rafael Nadal's relief fund to help people in Spain. Amid all these contributions, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena made the headlines on Monday for allegedly sharing a conspiracy video about coronavirus having to with the rise of the 5G network.

Jelena Djokovic video on coronavirus taken down

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Jelena Djokovic recently shared a 10-minute video of American physician Dr.Thomas Cowan which focused on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology has played a role in creating the current global health crisis. The video, which was posted on her personal Instagram account, was viewed 98,841 times by people visiting her profile. Jelena Djokovic was heavily criticised for spreading 'fake news' with Instagram deciding to use 'independent fact checkers' in order to cover the video.

The report also mentions that Jelena Djokovic has not taken the video down but has given clarification in her statement. Jelena Djokovic said that she has taken an interest in the field, rather than explicitly endorsing the theory at this point as she is 'not claiming to be true or not'.

Jelena Djokovic performs an acrobatic stunt with husband Novak Djokovic

Recently, Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena were seen performing yoga. In the video, Jelena can be seen performing a stunt in an ‘acro yoga position’ while staying indoors due to coronavirus. After doing the same, the couple also challenged volunteers and donors of the Novak Djokovic Foundation to do the same. Here is Novak Djokovic's latest video -

#HappyEaster everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges 🤔... @jelenadjokovic and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week... pic.twitter.com/AkCqZBo4PB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 12, 2020

