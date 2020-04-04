Rafael Nadal Lauds 'rival' Novak Djokovic For Generous Contribution To Spanish Relief Fund

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal has heaped praise on his arch-rival and present World No.1 in the men's singles game, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis star had recently donated towards Rafael Nadal's fund to fight against coronavirus. This led Nadal to praise Djokovic for displaying his generosity at a time when the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Bill Gates 'warned' Rafael Nadal of coronavirus consequences back in February: Toni Nadal

Novak Djokovic donation to Rafael Nadal's fund

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus.

Class act 🙌🏻👏🏻 Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Novak Djokovic for his generous contribution towards the Rafael Nadal donation fund. The Spanish international thanked Djokovic for his contribution, terming it as a class act. He also claimed that Novak Djokovic donation towards the fund could help in the fight against coronavirus.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal posts video message while vigorously working out at home; watch video

Fans react to Novak Djokovic donation

Thank you both for your unstinting generosity and your example to us all. May we all join you in defeating the common enemy, COVID19, and its effects. Vamos! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Melissa Φιλοραφαία1️⃣9️⃣♥️🇪🇸🐂 (@athena1949) April 3, 2020

Greatness recognizes greatness😍🙌 — Elena - fan of Nole (@ela981) April 3, 2020

vamos & idemo! together we are stronger👊👊👏👏👏 — 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A🎱 (@NoleLondon) April 3, 2020

Class act from Nole 😍 — Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShawn) April 3, 2020

Good to see solidarity, may we always remember that 👍🏻🙏🏻 — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@NDjokofan) April 3, 2020

Novak Djokovic donation: Roger Federer pledges $1.04 million

Last month, Rafael Nadal had appealed to the Spanish athletes to help him in achieving his ambitious target of raising $12.13 million to help fight the coronavirus. On the other hand, Swiss international Roger Federer pledged to donate $1.04 million in his homeland to support those who contracted the virus.

Also Read | Roger Federer ex-coach Paul Annacone claims Rafael Nadal is better than the Swiss champion

Novak Djokovic donation: Star donates $1.1 million in Serbia

World number one Novak Djokovic has not only donated towards the relief fund set up by Rafael Nadal. He also agreed to donate $1.1 million to help in the purchase of ventilators and other essential medical equipment back in Serbia, joining the list of other global athletes who have donated huge sums towards the fight against the pandemic.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal reveals perfect workout schedule at home to remain fit during quarantine