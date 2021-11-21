Peng Shuai Disappearance: Video Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Surfaces Amid Global Outcry

A new video of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been released by the state media in which she is seen with her friends in a restaurant. The clip posted by the editor of Global Times shows Peng having dinner reported on Saturday (Beijing Time). In a now-deleted post, GT Editor in Chief Hu Xijint had said that he acquired the video clips, showing Peng having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. “The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time,” Hu added.

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

The video comes after Hu had confirmed that photos shared on Twitter by Chinese state media, purportedly showing Peng at home, depicted her “current state.” However, there has been no verifiable direct communication with Peng ever since she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sexual activities at his home. The 35-year-old tennis star from China has not been seen in public since November 2.

After Hu shared the video on Twitter, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said that the clip is “insufficient” to allay concerns about Peng’s health and safety. According to CNN, Steve Simon in a statement expressed relief at seeing Peng. However, he also said that it remains unclear if the Chinese tennis star is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference.

Growing concern over Peng’s disappearance

Meanwhile, ever since Peng went missing, the hashtag 'WhereIsPengShuai' is trending globally. Additionally, world tennis champions Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic have also voiced fears about the 35-year-old star’s disappearance. US President Joe Biden has also called for ‘verifiable proof’ of Peng’s whereabouts and expressed “deep concerns” for the missing sports star.

China is facing pressure from the UN as well over Peng’s whereabouts. The United Nations has called for an investigation into Peng’s allegations of sexual assault. Previously, WTA chief Simon had also said that he is willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of business in China if Peng is not fully accounted for and her allegations are not properly investigated.

On the other hand, China has continued to reiterate its stance of being unaware of the controversy stirring around the country’s tennis star. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told the reporters that Peng’s matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation," on November 19. As per AP, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly disavowed knowledge of the issue since the player made the accusation over two weeks ago.

(Image: Twitter/AP)