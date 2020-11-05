PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza Weigh In On Iconic Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer Rivalry In Tennis

The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry is considered one of the greatest sports rivalries of all time. Started from their 2004 Miami Masters game, which a 17-year-old Nadal won in straight sets, their rivalry peaked following their consecutive appearances at Wimbledon Finals. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu recently gave her opinion on the two tennis legends, explaining what their rivalry means to her.

PV Sindhu weighs in on the Federer vs Nadal rivalry

Sindhu, who is currently training for the BWF Asia Tour in January, spoke about the two legends during an interview which also featured Sania Mirza and Somdev Devvarman. Sindhu explained that she believes the rivalry is "greatest" not only in tennis but in sports in general.

"I believe both Roger and Rafael are legends in their own way and definitely love to see both of them play," said the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist. She added that she can never choose between the two, but thinks both have "different styles of play and a different game", which makes them both legends. The World Champion added that they both have always inspired people in countless ways.

"It is always a treat for us to watch them play," she continued. Towards the end, the Olympic hopeful also spoke about how the initial stages of their rivalry inspired her. "I was really young then in 2004 in Miami when Nadal won against the then No.1 Federer," she added, explaining how beating Olympic champion Li Xuerui in China Masters (2012) was the "closest" of that for her.

Mirza, on the other hand, stated how Nadal and Federer "speak so highly about each other", and their off-court moments have made it special. "They bring so much to the game and such different things that our sport really needs both of them," she explained. Devvarman too, spoke about his greatest rivalries.

Both Nadal and Federer have faced each other 40 times during their career, which Nadal leads 24-16. Together, the two of them have won 11 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments (2005 French Open to 2007 US Open). Their documentary "Strokes of Genius" focuses on their 2008 Wimbledon final, which has been labelled the greatest tennis match ever by John McEnroe.

(Image credits: AP)