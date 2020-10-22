Rafael Nadal Doping Claims Falsely Spread By French Star Due To Roger Federer 'rivalry'?

French tennis player Gilles Simon has made some shocking revelations in his new book ‘This Sport that Makes You Crazy’. The former World No. 6 has talked about many aspects of the game, including the effect of the "Big Three" and his deep admiration for Rafael Nadal. The current World No. 58 turned pro in 2002 and has played nine games against Nadal, 12 against Djokovic and nine against Federer. He has won just one match against the top 2 and two against Federer.

Après plusieurs années à travailler dessus, je suis très heureux de vous annoncer la sortie de mon livre le 28 octobre.

Qu’il vous plaise ou non, j’attends vos réactions avec impatience ! pic.twitter.com/WJmvSldBgO — Gilles SIMON (@GillesSimon84) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal To Prolong His Season By Returning To Play At Paris Masters 2020

Gilles Simon on Rafa doping allegations

At 34, Rafael Nadal is still one of the fittest men on tour. After overcoming a string of injury concerns in the last few years, the Spaniard has been a dominating presence in the men's tennis circuit. The biggest test of his fitness came at the final of the Australian Open in 2012. Lasting 5 hours and 53 minutes, the match was the longest Grand Slam final in history and saw Nadal go down 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 to Djokovic. This agility and fitness have made Nadal the centre of a number of doping allegations.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Loses Most Of The 'top Clay Rallies Of All Time' In New ATP Tour Video

In 2013 rumours surfaced regarding Nadal's possible involvement in the doping scandal surrounding Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes who was sentenced to one year in prison for his alleged role in a Spanish cycling doping scandal. While there was no physical evidence linking Fuentes to Nadal, the rumours hurt the public's perception of the Spaniard.

Of course, Nadal has always fought off each of his naysayers with great success, but according to Simon, the doping allegations may have been manufactured with the intent of damaging Rafa's reputation. Fuentes was acquitted in 2016.

“It is difficult to conceive (for some) that, in terms of game, Rafa could be better than Roger. We even spread rumours of doping on his account" wrote Gilles Simon. It is unclear whether "we" stands for the general tennis community that was against Rafa or whether Simon himself was involved in the spreading of the fabricated rumours. Simon backs up his claim that Rafa was targeted by talking about how Roger Federer's fitness never came under the scanner despite him being much older.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Mocks Archrival Rafael Nadal For Opting To Play In Paris Masters?

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

After equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal is now on his way to equalling Novak Djokovic's record of 36 Masters 1000 titles. The World No. 2 has confirmed that he will be participating in the Paris Masters next month. If he wins, it will be Rafa's first title win at the event.

The Nadal vs Federer head to head now stands 24-16 in favour of Nadal, further proving Simon's point that the Spaniard has the potential to beat Federer as the GOAT of tennis.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Friend Reveals Tennis Star's Unknown, Big Belief That Keeps Him Grounded

Image Credits: Roger Federer Twitter