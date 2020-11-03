PV Sindhu's 'I Retire' Tweet Draws Comparisons To MS Dhoni Addressing Retirement Rumours

Quick links:
On Monday, PV Sindhu made many Indians panic by tweeting a cryptic tweet which started which highlighted the words "I retire". However, the Olympic medalist spoke about retiring from the "current state of unrest", while talking about the Denmark Open she pulled out of, and the COVID-19 pandemic which all must overcome together. However, Indian badminton and cricket fans found her misleading tweet similar to MS Dhoni speaking about his Dream IPL retirement.
November 2, 2020
Following Dhoni's retirement from Indian cricket, fans have been wondering if he is ready to retire from Dream11 IPL as well. However, Dhoni ended up clearing those rumours, stating that he was "definitely not" retiring anytime soon and will back to play for the Chennai team. After Sindhu's tweet, fans took to adding screenshots of Dhoni's "definitely not" in the replies, saying Sindhu's tweet had the same vibe as Dhoni's words.
Sindhu is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics next year and on a break from the national training camp. She even flew to London, where the Olympic-hopeful trained with Gatorade Sports Science Institute's Rebecca. In her post, Sindhu explained that she was there to work on her recovery and nutrition, helping her train for the upcoming badminton tournaments. She will be next playing in BWF World Tour's Asian leg in January.
The entire Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Dhoni has been giving away jerseys to other players. Till now, Dhoni has given jerseys to Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. With his recent retirement from International cricket, fans assumed that the Indian cricket legend is hinting at retirement from the Dream11 IPL as well. However, Dhoni confirmed that the Punjab game will not be his final one with the Chennai team.
