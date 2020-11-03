PV Sindhu's 'I Retire' Tweet Draws Comparisons To MS Dhoni Addressing Retirement Rumours

On Monday, PV Sindhu made many Indians panic by tweeting a cryptic tweet which started which highlighted the words "I retire". However, the Olympic medalist spoke about retiring from the "current state of unrest", while talking about the Denmark Open she pulled out of, and the COVID-19 pandemic which all must overcome together. However, Indian badminton and cricket fans found her misleading tweet similar to MS Dhoni speaking about his Dream IPL retirement.

PV Sindhu retirement tweet was similar to Dhoni's Dream11 IPL retirement comment?

Following Dhoni's retirement from Indian cricket, fans have been wondering if he is ready to retire from Dream11 IPL as well. However, Dhoni ended up clearing those rumours, stating that he was "definitely not" retiring anytime soon and will back to play for the Chennai team. After Sindhu's tweet, fans took to adding screenshots of Dhoni's "definitely not" in the replies, saying Sindhu's tweet had the same vibe as Dhoni's words.

Sindhu is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics next year and on a break from the national training camp. She even flew to London, where the Olympic-hopeful trained with Gatorade Sports Science Institute's Rebecca. In her post, Sindhu explained that she was there to work on her recovery and nutrition, helping her train for the upcoming badminton tournaments. She will be next playing in BWF World Tour's Asian leg in January.

Fans compare PV Sindhu 'I retire' tweet to MS Dhoni retirement comment

3rd page Like Dhoni's definitely not!😝 — Sadul singh Rathore (@sadul_rathore) November 2, 2020

Thank god, I read articles entirely till the end.!😭🙏

So, PV Sindhu pulled a MSD. pic.twitter.com/MwROObWDuk — Bhakti (@Bhakti_Varak) November 2, 2020

Definitely not..😁😅😂😂 — Rajnikant Radde..😎 (@RajnikantRadde) November 2, 2020

MS Dhoni retirement: Is Dhoni retiring from Dream11 IPL?

A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers 👌👌#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Yl34xsh4OH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

The entire Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Dhoni has been giving away jerseys to other players. Till now, Dhoni has given jerseys to Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. With his recent retirement from International cricket, fans assumed that the Indian cricket legend is hinting at retirement from the Dream11 IPL as well. However, Dhoni confirmed that the Punjab game will not be his final one with the Chennai team.

