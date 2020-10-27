Rafael Nadal Breaks Major, All-time Jimmy Connors Record Post French Open 2020 Win

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has now broken three major records in 2020. The Spaniard won a record-extending 13th French Open title in 2020 to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. Rafa has now crossed another milestone in his tennis career. The World No.2 has now spent 789 consecutive weeks ranked within the top 10 of the ATP rankings, surpassing Jimmy Connors' record of 787 weeks.

Nadal adds on to laurels for 2020

The 'King of Clay' started off his record-breaking year with a finals loss to current No.1 Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cup. He followed that up with a poor showing at the Australian Open quarter-final. Rafa's first win of the season came at Acapulco during the Mexican Open in March. With the Tour being suspended soon after, the Spaniard returned home as the World No.2. He came back into action at the Rome Masters, making another quick exit at the quarter-final.

With his dominant run at the French Open 2020, Nadal has retained his No.2 ranking and made himself a strong contender to overtake Djokovic as the World No.1. His 789 consecutive weeks in the ATP's Top 10 ranking is now a new World Record and the third major one for Rafa this year.

Rafa overtakes Jimmy Connors, who spent 787 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 from 27-08-1973 to 25-09-1988. Nadal made his first appearance in the Top 10 on 25 April 2005. He rose from No.11 to No.7 after his win at the Torneo Godo ATP World Tour 500 at the age of 18.

The 2005 season still remains Nadal's best season, with 11 title wins. After breaking into the top 10 in April, Nadal would go on to win the first of his 13 French Open titles that year in June. By the end of the year, Rafa was the World No.2. Despite an injury-laden career, Nadal has managed to retain his place in the Top 10 rankings ever since - a feat that none of his opponents has achieved. Djokovic dropped out of the top 10 after a particularly bad 2017 season that saw him fall from 2nd to 12th due to a recurring elbow injury.

What's next for Nadal in 2020?

Rafael Nadal is all set to add another record, this time, a personal one, in Paris next month. The Spaniard has never won the ATP 1000 Paris Masters title and will now be hoping to carry his superb form into the tournament and win his maiden title. A win here will bring him 1000 points closer to Djokovic's No.1 position. This, with a maiden Nitto ATP Finals win in November, could help Nadal break Djokovic's potentially record-breaking run at No.1.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal Twitter