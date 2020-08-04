Rafael Nadal's Favourite Madrid Masters Set To Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Resurgence

Just days after tennis fans received positive news that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may take part in US Open 2020 after they confirmed their participation for the warmup tournament, Nadal fans and the Madrid Masters have been dealt a huge blow. The Madrid Open is now set to be cancelled this year after the coronavirus situation in Spain worsened as the country sees a resurgence in cases. The Madrid Masters has been a favourite for Spanish ace Rafael Nadal over the years, with the 34-year-old winning the event a record five times.

Madrid Masters set to be cancelled as Coronavirus Spain situation worsens

Así es Feli. Nos vemos en septiembre en Madrid 👋🏻💪🏻👍🏻🎾

Mientras tanto que todo vaya bien! 😷 https://t.co/wMP0rKaumE — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 7, 2020

Madrid Masters was scheduled to start just after US Open 2020 and was supposed to be one of the warmup events for French Open 2020. Rafael Nadal had already confirmed his participation for Madrid Masters, taking to social media to announce the decision. However, the tournament organizers in recent weeks have been facing intense pressure by Spanish authorities and Spain’s Deputy Secretary of Public Health Antonio Zapatero to not stage the tournament, owing to rising coronavirus cases in the Spanish capital.

The Madrid Masters was scheduled to take place September 12-20 as one of the warm-up events form French Open 2020. However, the directives by Spanish authorities placed the onus of the final decision on Ion Tiriac and Super Slam Ltd., the tournament’s licence holder. It looks like Madrid Masters will indeed be cancelled in what will be a huge blow fo Rafael Nadal fans, with Spanish paper ABC reporting that the tournament has already been called off, and an official announcement will be made soon. The Rome Masters, another warmup tournament before French Open 2020 is making adjustments to its schedule as well, with Italian authorities advising the organizers to now allow fans inside the stadium.

Andy Murray raises concerns ahead of French Open 2020 and US Open 2020

Ahead of the Grand Slams, former World No.1 Andy Murray has asked for reassurances that the players wouldn’t have to face mandatory quarantine as they return to Europe after US Open 2020. Talking about the rules that require travellers to quarantine for 14 days if coming from the U.S, Murray told British media that he believes the technicalities will be taken care of before they depart for US Open 2020. He also expressed his concerns at scheduling if the players are forced to go under quarantine, as Murray concluded that it won’t work if you do well in US Open 2020 and arrive for French Open 2020 days before the tournament is scheduled to start.

Image Courtesy: AP