Nadal's Deal With Global Car Brand Extended Despite 27.8% Drop In Sales This Year

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and boasts of a record that speaks of itself. The World No.2 has lifted a total of 19 Grand Slam titles, second only to rival Roger Federer's 20. Fondly regarded as the 'King of Clay 'for his excellent record on clay courts, the Spaniard over the years has established himself as one of the most marketable names in tennis and has been the face of many brands over the course of his career. While the tennis season this year was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 34-year-old continues to reign supreme off-court and signed a new deal to stay the global brand ambassador of a global automobile brand for the next five years.

Rafael Nadal net worth: Kia Motors sign tennis ace despite a massive slump in sales

Kia Motors Corporation, the major partner of the Australian Open, has announced a five-year partnership renewal with tennis all-time great Rafael Nadal via a global live stream training session hosted on his official Facebook page. The renewal will see their partnership extend beyond the 20-year mark, with Kia Spain having signed Nadal as a 17-year-old when he had just started his professional tennis career in 2004.

In the span of the next two years, the Spanish ace became the global ambassador for the automobile company at the age of 19. During the live stream session, Nadal took on a range of drills from knocking down targets from baseline to returning over balls with amazing trick shots, with fans having voted and tailored his session.

Speaking after the event, Nadal said that he was happy to put on a special event for his fans, with tennis being suspended amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking on the Nadal-Kia partnership, the 34-year-old said that the automobile company have played a major role during his career since signing him as a 170year-old, and he is excited to see what the next five years bring both on and off the court.

Kia Motors President and CEO, Ho Sung Song said that Rafa has inspired millions of people to play tennis, so at a time when he needs his fans the most, the company wanted to put them at the heart of his training and encourage his successful return to competition. He said that the company are excited about extending their partnership for the next five years and look forward to inspiring each other to continually move forward.

The Nadal-Kia renewal comes in despite the company announcing a 27.8 per cent decrease in its global vehicle sales in Q2 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck auto demand around the world. According to Automotive World, Kia Motors recorded sales revenue of KRW 11.37 trillion in Q2 of 2020, 21.6 per cent lower than the KRW 14.51 trillion reported over the same period last year. Operating profit slumped to KRW 145.1 billion, down 72.8 per cent year-on-year. Quarterly net profit dwindled to KRW 126.3 billion, 75 per cent lower than Q2 in 2019. Despite reduced sales in many regions, however, an improved product mix, coupled with favourable exchange rates, helped limit the decline in revenue and profit as the company’s latest SUV models proved popular.

Rafael Nadal salary: Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rafael Nadal net worth figure stands at a whopping $180 million. Much of the Rafael Nadal net worth can be attributed to his endorsements and the Nadal salary he bags from his tennis career. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is one of the highest-paid sports superstars around the globe and is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players according to Forbes. The magazine estimates his total earnings at $37.3 million a year, which includes the Nadal salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements, which pay him around $33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $121 million, has further boosted the Rafael Nadal net worth numbers.

