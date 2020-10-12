Rafael Nadal Has Humble Reaction To Winning Record-levelling 20th Grand Slam; Watch Video

Rafael Nadal powered his way to a 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday, with the Spanish ace beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2020 final. In an utterly dominating victory, Rafael Nadal got the better of Novak Djokovic, beating the Serbian 6-0 6-2 7-5 as he lifted his record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. After Rafael Nadal won the French Open, wishes poured in from all corners, with even Roger Federer congratulating the Spaniard on equaling the record. However, Rafael Nadal was himself seen in a humble mood at the press conference after the victory.

“I think it's one of the Roland-Garros that has a better personal value for myself.”@RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8qZdrEt7MI — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 11, 2020

Nadal French Open victory: Spaniard’s humble reaction goes viral

Speaking to the press after the victory, Rafael Nadal talked about equaling Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. The 34-year-old admitted that while he would like to finish his career with the most Grand Slams, he would focus on doing it in his own way rather than worrying about his opponents. Rafael Nadal also said that it meant a lot for him to share the record of 20 Grand Slam victories with Roger Federer. Talking about the future, Rafael Nadal reiterated that he would like to look at the record at the end of his career since both Roger Federer and himself are currently playing the game.

“For me, it means a lot to share 20, this number with @rogerfederer….We keep playing so I don’t know what can happen in the future.”@RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3o7PPmCoF5 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 11, 2020

Moments after Rafael Nadal secured his 20th Grand Slam title, Roger Federer was quick to congratulate the star. Taking to Twitter, Roger Federer shared a picture of the duo, as he talked about the respect he has for Nadal. In his message for the French Open 2020 winner, Roger Feder also called Rafael Nadal his ‘greatest rival’, as he wrote that the duo has helped each other become better players. After the victory, Rafael Nadal publicly thanked Roger Federer for his wishes, as he expressed his satisfaction at the relationship the two tennis greats share with each other.

Nadal Grand Slam record: Fans praise star for humble reaction

Love this way of life.

Great advice for everyone out there. — grey_critic (@varunnpandey) October 11, 2020

You’re so wise and humble, Rafa and such n incredible role model for young people. Thank you! — Belen (@BelenMcnally) October 11, 2020

During the press conference, Rafael Nadal’s modest reaction to equaling the record was praised by fans. The 34-year-old was seen discussing his plans for the future, while also being thankful for his tennis achievements over the years. Rafael Nadal’s post-game demeanour was referred to by many fans, as they praised the legend for his temperament. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Rafael Nadal on the victory, as they called him a true gentleman and one of the best sportsmen in the world. Many fans also applauded Rafael Nadal for braving the conditions and equaling the record in what has been a difficult year for sporting events.

Nadal vs Djokovic head to head round up

With the French Open 2020 victory, the Spaniard also improved upon the Nadal vs Djokovic head to head record. According to Steve G Tennis, Novak Djokovic has a slender lead when it comes to his record against Novak Djokovic. The 33-year-old leads the Nadal vs Djokovic record, with 29 wins in 56 clashes.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter