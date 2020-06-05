Rafael Nadal Controversially Hits Out At Black Lives Matters' Violent Protests In The USA

World No.2 Rafael Nadal has hit out at Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, condemning the violence and vandalism in many of them. Black Lives Matter protests have raging havoc in the country since the brutal murder of George Floyd last week. Many tennis stars including Coco Gauff and Roger Federer have spoken and expressed their solidarity on George Floyd's death. While Rafael Nadal also showed his support to the Black Lives Matter movement by participation in BlackoutTuesday, he has hit out at the violent protests, claiming that is not the correct way to protest.

Rafael Nadal supports the Black Lives Matter movement but condemns violence by George Floyd protestors

In a Zoom press conference call with international media on Thursday, World No.2 Rafael Nadal revealed that while he is against racism and supports the Black Lives Matter initiative, he cannot support violent protests. The 19-time Grand Slam champion condemned the George Floyd protests, suggesting the violence showcased on the streets is not a good example and definitely not the correct way to protest. Rafael Nadal said that he believes in people and their ability to fix things and while it will take time, he hopes that the racism problem will be fixed.

'The King of Clay' added that violence and pandemic create a difficult climate for the world. Rafael Nadal added that while the Black Lives Matter protests are necessary, people should remain calm and live together in peace. The World No.2 further said that he respects every opinion and every single thing that avoids violence because it creates disasters.

Coco Gauff asks Roger Federer to educate himself over Black Lives Matter post

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, like arch-rival Rafael Nadal, participated in the BlackoutTuesday movement, held in solidarity of George Floyd. Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff called out the Swiss tennis ace's post, sharing a link named 'Ways to Help' which included signing petitions, donations and providing more resources for protesters. The link also had an important message that said, "When you're done: Educate Yourself. This doesn't go away once the topic isn't 'trending'.

Gauff has become one of the most outspoken players on the subject of the United States' recent riots over racism by posting videos on social media and calling for racial discrimination to end. It would be interesting to see what the teenager has to say on Rafael Nadal's recent comments on the violent protests.

