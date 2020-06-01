Novak Djokovic Overtakes Roger Federer In Terms Of Charitable Donations In 2020

Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic has once again come out in support of his country in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to essentiallysports.com, the World No.1 player recently donated €5 million (US$5.6 million) to the Serbian public healthcare system as well as to several charities run by the Serbian Orthodox Church. With his latest contribution, Novak Djokovic has reportedly surpassed Swiss legend Roger Federer in making most charitable donations in the year 2020 thus far.

Novak Djokovic donations in 2020

Novak Djokovic’s recent donations towards the welfare of Serbia is not his first attempt to help in the fight against the ongoing global pandemic. On March 27, Djokovic and his wife Jelena took to Twitter and pledged to donate €1 million (US$1.1 million) to help the Serbian government to buy respirators. Additionally, he donated to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus crisis in Spain.

In April, Novak Djokovic also made a donation of an undisclosed amount to Italy. In addition to his monetary contribution, he asked the people of Italy to remain strong, courageous, confident, healthy and united during such testing times.

Before the coronavirus impacted worldwide sporting activities, Novak Djokovic played the Australian Open in January, i.e. around the same time when the Australian bushfires took place. For its relief efforts, Novak Djokovic donated US$500,000 with an additional US$65 for every ace he served. From his personal contribution, Djokovic pledged US$25,000 with an additional US$200 for every ace he served throughout the Australian summer.

Overall, Djokovic's donation figures for 2020 are definitely between $7.5 million-$8 million as per estimates and if other undisclosec charitable causes or amounts are not considered.

Novak Djokovic donation to the Serbian government, watch video

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.



Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

Roger Federer donations in 2020

On the other hand, in the wake of the Australian bushfires crisis in Australia in January, Roger Federer donated US$250,000 to the ‘Rally for Relief’ event. The ‘Rally for Relief’ event was organised by Tennis Australia to raise funds for the disaster. The Swiss ace also helped to raise US$3.5 million for the ‘Match in Africa’, as organised by the Roger Federer Foundation. The 20-time Grand Slam winner then donated 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.2 million) for coronavirus relief efforts in Switzerland.

The former World No.1 player additionally made a donation of US$1 million to provide meals for young children and their families in Africa in wake of the crisis. The donation was intended to feed 64,000 vulnerable people in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation.

The tennis legend also donated a signed memorabilia to the ‘Stars Against Hunger’ auction, organised by doubles specialist Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for coronavirus relief in Pakistan. According to USA Today, Roger Federer has donated more than $5 million for various charities, including coronavirus affected people, since January this year.

Covid-19 is a global health and economic crisis. As a humanitarian response, the Roger Federer Foundation has granted one million USD to provide nutritious meals for 64,000 vulnerable young children and their families through our partners in Africa while schools are closed. pic.twitter.com/gkKvoWzVBB — Roger Federer Fdn (@rogerfedererfdn) May 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. Throughout his career, Djokovic has won US$132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes.

Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth, Novak Djokovic donation and Roger Federer donation figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth, Novak Djokovic donation and Roger Federer donation figures.