Rafael Nadal Likely To Choose Just One From US Open And French Open 2020: Toni Nadal

The coronavirus pandemic led to sporting events getting suspended, cancelled or rescheduled. With tennis looking to resume, the ATP recently released a revised calendar for its events. The revised calendar has placed the two Grand Slams of French Open 2020 and US Open 2020 schedule close to each other.

While the French Open 2020 is scheduled to be held in Paris from September 27, the US Open 2020 is scheduled to take place from August 31. The fact that the two Grand Slams, the French Open 2020 and the US Open 2020 schedule are placed within a month of each other may prompt Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal to choose only one out of the French Open 2020 and the US Open 2020 schedule.

Rafael Nadal should not be greedy in seeing French Open 2020 and US Open 2020 schedule: Toni Nadal

Speaking to Essentially Sports, Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal said that playing multiple tournaments in succession may pose fitness challenges for players. He said that with the US Open 2020, Madrid Masters, Rome Masters and French Open 2020 in a row, Rafael Nadal must choose to play one out of the two Grand Slams. Toni Nadal’s suggestion presents a problem for the world No.2 Rafael Nadal. Rafael Nadal won both the US Open as well as the French Open last year. This means if Rafael Nadal chooses to opt out of one of the Grand Slams, he will lose all the points he earned from that event.

During the lockdown, Toni Nadal has been speaking to the press to give an insight into his relationship with Rafael Nadal. Toni Nadal served as the coach of Rafael Nadal till 2018. He is credited for teaching everything about tennis to Rafael Nadal, having been associated with him since Rafael Nadal was a child. Recently, Toni Nadal talked about how he was lucky to coach Rafael Nadal. He also credited his professional team for making his job of coaching Rafael Nadal easier. Toni Nadal also joked how Rafael Nadal made him look a better coach than he was on TV.

However, the idea of missing a tournament for the other hasn’t come up for the first time. Before Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus, several press reports had revealed that the World No.1 was looking to do the same. Reports said that Novak Djokovic was considering skipping the US Open and instead focus on the French Open 2020.

Referring to the restrictions in place for the US Open 2020 schedule, Novak Djokovic had called them “extreme” and “not sustainable”. However, with Novak Djokovic testing positive for the coronavirus, it remains to be seen when the Serbian will be back in action.

Image Courtesy: rolandgarros.com