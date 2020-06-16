Rafael Nadal's Net Worth And Astonishing Car Collection Estimated At ₹4 Crore

Spanish star Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 19 Grand Slam wins, he is currently the second most successful men’s player (after Roger Federer) in terms of number of titles. Rafael Nadal also owns a fortune for his success in the sport and quite recently, he was ranked 80th highest-paid sporting personality in the world by Forbes.

Rafael Nadal cars collection

Rafael Nadal is known for living a luxurious lifestyle. He has two lavish houses in Spain, one in Porto Cristo, Mallorca and the other in the Dominican Republic. Apart from owning numerous spacious residences, Rafael Nadal also happens to be a car enthusiast and owns quite a number of dashing automobiles. Here is a look at some exquisite automobiles which forms a part of a decorated Rafael Nadal cars collection.

Rafael Nadal cars: Kia Stinger

Rafael Nadal is the brand ambassador of Kia Motors. Kia gifted Spaniard a new Kia Stinger upon its launch in 2017. It was unveiled during the official handover ceremony of the company during the 2017 Australian Open. The Kia Stinger is a compact executive car which has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four enIgine and a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine.

Rafael Nadal cars: Aston Martin DBS

Rafael Nadal also owns an Aston Martin DBS, produced by the popular British manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda Limited. It is a two-seater car which can reach up to speeds of 100 kilometres (km) per hour within four seconds. At peak, its speed reaches up to 320 km per hour. According to reports, Rafael Nadal treated himself with the car when he was only 23 years old.

Rafael Nadal cars: Mercedes-Benz SL55

Rafael Nadal additionally owns a Mercedes-Benz SL55 which he won after winning the Mercedes Cup in Germany in 2015. It is rumoured to be his favourite of all the cars he owns. The Mercedes-Benz SL55 can go up to speeds of 200 km per hour within 16 seconds as it has a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Rafael Nadal net worth

Nadal's collection is valued approximately at â‚¹4 crore in Indian rupees if the Mercedes price is taken at â‚¹1 crore, Aston Martin at â‚¹2.6 crore and the Kia Stinger at â‚¹50 lakh. According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sporting personalities around the world and is ranked fourth among highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million and endorsements deals of around US$33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth and Rafael Nadal cars are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rafael Nadal net worth and Rafael Nadal cars figures.

