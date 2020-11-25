Rafael Nadal Net Worth: How Much Did The French Open Champion Earn From Tennis In 2020?

Spanish star Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 20 Grand Slam wins, he is currently the most successful men’s singles player (tied with Roger Federer) in terms of number of titles. Rafael Nadal has also racked up a fortune for his success in the sport and quite recently, he was ranked as the 27th highest-paid sporting personality in the world by Forbes.

Here is a look at the earnings of the 34-year-old from his participation in tennis this year.

Rafael Nadal in action in November’s Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal net worth: Spaniard’s earnings from 2020 season

Rafael Nadal began his 2020 season with back-to-back tournaments in Australia between January and February. While he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup, he suffered a thrilling defeat at the hands of Dominic Thiem in the semi-final of Australian Open the very next month. The World No. 2 also lost the men’s doubles title of the ATP Cup while teaming up with fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta.

The tennis ace later found some rhythm as he claimed the Mexican Open title in February. The legendary Spaniard then won the French Open 2020 title to claim his 20th Grand Slam, thus equalling Roger Federer’s record tally of 20 titles. The Spanish tennis ace later made semi-finals exits from November’s Paris Masters as well as from the recently-concluded ATP Finals 2020 event.

Considering his performance throughout the year, the Rafael Nadal earnings from the 2020 singles season is estimated at $3,856,127, according to atptour.com. He also made an additional $25,075 in prize money from his participation in doubles matches this year. Out of his overall 2020 earnings, the Rafael Nadal French Open prize money alone amounts to €1,600,000, i.e. close to $2 million.

Rafael Nadal career earnings from tennis

With his earnings from the ongoing year, Rafael Nadal's overall salary from the sport also received a massive boost. According to atptour.com, the Nadal career earnings section clocks in at an estimated $123,482,764.

How much is Rafael Nadal net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated at $180 million. His net worth constitutes the salary he receives from his participation in tennis tournaments. The Rafael Nadal net worth is also composed of the salary he receives through his various endorsement deals from brands like Emporio Armani, Babolat, Telefonica, Banco Sabadell, Tommy Hilfiger and Cantabria Labs.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth, Rafael Nadal French Open prize money and Rafael Nadal career earnings are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rafael Nadal net worth figure.

Image source: ATP Tour Twitter