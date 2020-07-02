Rafael Nadal's US Open 2019 Watch Costs 'one-third' Of Virat Kohli's IPL Salary From RCB

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 19 Grand Slam titles, he is the second most successful men’s singles player (behind Roger Federer) in history. Due to his extreme riches, Rafael Nadal also enjoys a luxurious life as evidenced by his extravagant way of living. Moreover, even the timepiece the Spaniard sports costs quite a fortune. Here is a look at detailed analysis and comparisons of Rafael Nadal’s elegant wristwatch.

A look at Rafael Nadal’s exquisite timepiece at 2019 US Open

Rafael Nadal was seen wearing an expensive Richard Millie RM 27-03 at the final of the 2019 US Open. According to reports, the watch was specifically made for the Spaniard and it is estimated to be priced around a staggering US $725,000 (â‚¹5.4 crore). The Rafael Nadal’s Richard Millie timepiece is made of carbon fibre, Quartz TPT and Grade 5 titanium. The watch is also ultra-light as it weighs only 20 grams.

Rafael Nadal at US Open 2019

Image credits: richardmille.com

Rafael Nadal's timepiece matches nearly priced at one third of the Virat Kohli IPL salary

Renowned cricketing personality, Virat Kohli, was pegged by Forbes as 66th highest-earning athlete in the world and the only cricketer to feature in the top 100 list. He also captains India in all three formats and is currently ranked among one of the greatest batsmen in the world. Virat Kohli also leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

Virat Kohli IPL salary for the 2020 season was revealed out to be US$2.4 million (â‚¹18 crore) during the trading and transfer window. Interestingly, Rafael Nadal, who is the third highest-paid tennis player according to Forbes, wears a wristwatch that costs almost 3.33 times more than the IPL salary of the highest-paid cricketer in the world. The staggering comparison between the two athletes pretty much sums up the difference in popularity between tennis and cricket in the worldwide sporting community, with the latter still finding its feet on a global level through the newly-introduced T20 format.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sporting personalities around the world and is ranked 27th among highest-paid worldwide athletes. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million (â‚¹278 crore) a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million (â‚¹32 crore) and endorsements deals of around US$33 million (â‚¹246 crore). The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million (â‚¹852 crore). According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million (â‚¹1346 crore).

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rafael Nadal net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary figures.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ATP Tour and IPLT20.COM