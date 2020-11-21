Rafael Nadal Qualifies For ATP Finals Semi-finals By Beating Tsitsipas; Watch Highlights

Rafael Nadal triumphed over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the ongoing ATP Finals 2020 event this week. With the win, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also qualified for the semi-final of the tour, as he will now face Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, November 22. Ahead of the much-awaited ATP Finals semifinal fixtures, here is a look at the highlights from the Nadal vs Tsitsipas contest.

ATP Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal defeats Tsitsipas, sets date with Daniil Medvedev for semifinal

ATP Finals 2020: Nadal vs Tsitsipas highlights

Earlier on in the match, both Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed through their service games with impressive servings with little to differentiate from each other. However, it was the Spaniard who began dominating the proceedings later on by bettering his rival’s service games. Tsitsipas struggled with his backhand swing and even made an error into the net to face a break point. The Greek later double faulted to completely hand the set advantage to Nadal.

The match-deciding set opened with three successive breaks. At 2-1, Rafael Nadal dug himself out of a 0/30 hole before holding with good serving. The 34-year-old also received an insurance break when Stefanos Tsitsipas misfired an inside-out forehand. Thereon, Nadal completed the win with a backhand winner up the line.

ATP Finals 2020: Nadal vs Tsitsipas highlights, watch video

ATP Finals 2020: Four semi-finalists ready for action

Details about Nadal vs Medvedev live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 is being televised for Indian audiences live on the Sony Sports Network. Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final live action will be available on Sony Six SD and HD from 1:30 am IST onwards on Saturday night, November 21 (Nov 22 in India). Fans can also watch the Nadal vs Medvedev live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

ATP Finals 2020 semifinal match-ups

