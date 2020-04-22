Novak Djokovic Predicts Tennis Can Only Begin Again With Creative 'regional Tournaments'

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in lockdowns across the globe, resulting in all sporting events coming to a halt. The tennis season has been massively affected with the French Open postponed to September while the entire grass-court season was cancelled. World No.1 Novak Djokovic believes that tennis would resume, but with more 'regional tournaments' once travel restrictions ease across the globe.

Tennis will resume with regional tournaments: Novak Djokovic to Fabio Fognini

Speaking to Fabio Fognini in an Instagram Live chat, Novak Djokovic spoke about how he is coping with the lockdown and a possible tennis return. Djokovic believes that tennis will resume with a 'series of regional tournaments' once players are allowed to travel for tournaments. Novak Djokovic added that the tournaments could start very soon and believes that countries like Spain and Italy will have to come up with different models to deal with the quarantine and the current pandemic. The World No.1 said that it would be difficult to resume major tournaments and ranking points considering the 'complicated' situation.

It would be "really tough" to play again this season: Fabio Fognini in a chat with Novak Djokovic

Speaking to World No.1 Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini believes it would really difficult to resume playing tennis this season considering the lockdown schedule in different countries. The World No.11, who hails from Italy, added that while

Serbia, Novak Djokovic's home country are in lockdown till May 20, the confinement is Spain is extended till June 25. Fabio Fognini also spoke about matches playing behind closed doors. The Monte Carlo champion said that while it would be difficult to play without fans, he understands the reason behind it.

Andy Murray could feature in a closed doors tournament amidst lockdown: Report

Former World No.1 Andy Murray could feature in a closed-doors tennis tournament amidst the lockdown in the UK. According to a report in The Times, Andy Murray along with his brother Jamie Murray will host a closed doors tournament featuring top eight British male players competing in a round-robin format of two groups. During the tournament, players would take the role of the umpires and call whether shots are in or out in order to maintain social distancing. The format is similar to the ATP finals and the idea of the tournament was conceived after the Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War 2.

